How to Make a Hanging Sleeve

Let size be your guide when determining how to hang your quilt. Smaller quilts can be hung with purchased clips, sewn-on tabs, or pins applied to the corners. Larger quilts require a hanging sleeve attached to the back to accommodate a wooden dowel or decorative curtain rod. Adding a hanging sleeve may take a few more minutes, but it will be worth it in the long run. Your effort preserves your hours of work with less distortion and damage.

Measure quilt top's edge. Cut a 6"- to 10"-wide strip of prewashed fabric 2" longer than the quilt's top edge. Fold under 1-1/2" on both ends of fabric strip. Sew 1/4" from raw edges.

Machine-Stitching and Pressing

Fold the fabric strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; pin. Stitch together long edges with a 1/4" seam allowance. Press seam open and center the seam in the middle of the sleeve.

Hand-Stitching and Pressing

Center the sleeve on the quilt backing about 1" below the binding with the seam facing toward the backing. Stitching through the backing and batting, slip-stitch the sleeve along both long edges and the portions of the short folded edges that touch the back. Note: Allow extra ease in the side of the sleeve away from the quilt back. Before stitching down the long bottom edge, fold up about 1/2", then stitch in place. This will prevent the rod from creating a ridge on the front side of the quilt when it is hanging from a large dowel or curtain rod.

Hanging Your Quilt

Slide a wooden dowel or slender piece of wood that is 1" longer than the finished sleeve into the sleeve and hang as desired.