8 Resolutions Quilters Make (But Never Keep!)
It's that time of year again -- time to make resolutions! If you're like us, you make a bunch on January 1 and then immediately fail to keep them. See common resolutions that quilters make (and ones that are totally okay to break!).
1. To pull fabric from your stash instead of buying new yardage.
2. Keeping your sewing space neat and organized.
3. Finish your works-in-progress before starting a new quilt.
4. To finally make a quilt for yourself.
5. Starting your holiday projects and gifts earlier.
6. Do your own quilting instead of sending it to the quilters to be finished.
7. To stop promising you'll make a quilt for your [friend's sister, neighbor's nephew, etc].
8. Make more time for quilting.