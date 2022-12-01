2023 UFO Challenge

Each year, we challenge ourselves and our readers to finish some UFOs (unfinished objects). Follow our directions for a productive year of quilting!

If you're an avid quilter, you probably have a stack of unfinished projects. Whether you ran out of time, didn't have the right materials, or just got sick of the quilt, unfinished projects pile up easily--and take up a lot of space! Make a resolution this year to clean out your UFOs.

Steps

1. Download the 2023 Challenge chart here.

2. Fill in twelve projects that you want to finish this year. You can choose from any of your UFOs. Embroidery, knitting, crochet, and other crafts can count toward your list, too!

3. On the first of each month, we'll randomly draw a number 1-12. (You can find the numbers listed below). That number will correspond with which number project you work on throughout the month.

4. At the end of the month, mark your progress and post pictures for everyone to see using the hashtag #APQResolution.

5. By the end of the year, you'll have 12 finished projects! Or you'll at least have made a significant dent in your stack of UFOs.

Additional Resources

Facebook Group

We have a closed Facebook group for this challenge, where we post the numbers two days early for members each month. We also post additional resources and videos throughout the year.

The group is a great way to share pictures of your progress with others, and get feedback when needed.

Remember

There are no rules! Make any tweaks to help this challenge work best for you.

If want to print multiple lists, go for it! (Many people have a list for their UFOs, one for their Block of the Months, and one for their charity projects).

If you don't like the project for the the number that was picked, swap it out. We're not judging.

