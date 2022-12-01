2023 UFO Challenge
If you're an avid quilter, you probably have a stack of unfinished projects. Whether you ran out of time, didn't have the right materials, or just got sick of the quilt, unfinished projects pile up easily--and take up a lot of space! Make a resolution this year to clean out your UFOs.
Steps
1. Download the 2023 Challenge chart here.
2. Fill in twelve projects that you want to finish this year. You can choose from any of your UFOs. Embroidery, knitting, crochet, and other crafts can count toward your list, too!
3. On the first of each month, we'll randomly draw a number 1-12. (You can find the numbers listed below). That number will correspond with which number project you work on throughout the month.
4. At the end of the month, mark your progress and post pictures for everyone to see using the hashtag #APQResolution.
5. By the end of the year, you'll have 12 finished projects! Or you'll at least have made a significant dent in your stack of UFOs.
Additional Resources
- Download our Project Tracker to keep your individual projects organized and write down important notes.
- Starting new projects? Keep track of them with our Project List.
- Download a maintenance tracker to set up a regular cleaning and maintenance for your machine.
- Read our guide to conquering your UFOs for good!
- See what to do when you lose interest in a project.
Facebook Group
We have a closed Facebook group for this challenge, where we post the numbers two days early for members each month. We also post additional resources and videos throughout the year.
The group is a great way to share pictures of your progress with others, and get feedback when needed.
Remember
There are no rules! Make any tweaks to help this challenge work best for you.
- If want to print multiple lists, go for it! (Many people have a list for their UFOs, one for their Block of the Months, and one for their charity projects).
- If you don't like the project for the the number that was picked, swap it out. We're not judging.
Monthly Numbers:
