2020 UFO Challenge

Each year, we challenge ourselves and our readers to finish some UFOs (unfinished projects)! Follow instructions below for a productive year of quilting!

If you're an avid quilter, you probably have a stack of unfinished projects. Whether you ran out of time, didn't have the right materials, or just got sick of the quilt, unfinished projects pile up easily -- and take up a lot of space! Make a resolution this year to clean out your UFOs.

Follow along with the staff and our readers by posting photos of your finished projects and progress on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #APQResolution.

Steps:

1. Download the 2020 Challenge chart here.

2. Fill in twelve projects that you want to finish this year. You can choose from any of your UFOs. If you have a kit you bought but never opened or fabric you've been holding on to for too long, add using it up to the list. Embroidery, knitting, crochet, scrapbooking, and painting can count toward your list, too!

3. On the first of each month, we'll randomly draw a number 1--12. That number will correspond with which number project you work on throughout the month. Fill in the description of where you were in the project before you start.

4. At the end of the month, fill in your progress and post pictures for everyone to see using the hashtag #APQResolution.

5. By the end of the year, you'll have 12 finished projects! Or you'll at least have made a significant dent in your stack of UFOs.

January: 2

February: 9

March: 7

April: 1

May: 12

June: 11

July: 5

August: 8

September: 10

October: 6

November: 3