Whipped Woven Circle: Stitches to Savor

In every 2014 issue of American Patchwork and Quilting designer Sue Spargo has been sharing stitches to savor. For this video will be learning the whipped woven circle, which creates this spider web-like motif. It would be great to embellish a flower center or even maybe make an eye on a bird applique. There are lots of ways to use that, so let's learn how to do it. For this stitch we will be using a number 24 chenille needle, which has a little bit larger eye than a standard sewing needle would. And I'm going to use a variegated pearl cotton thread, because I liked the variation in stitching that you get with the variegated thread. Begin stitching the whipped woven circle by making eight straight stitches that create the individual spokes of the circle. You want them to be fairly equal in size. And we're going to work around the spokes clockwise. So to begin with I'm going to come up right under what will say is the 3 o'clock spoke on my wheel. Bringing the needle to the front of your work near the center of your spokes. And I'm going to work clockwise and pass the needle over that first spoke and then under that spoke and the one next to it. I don't wanna pick up any of the applique foundation. I just want to go underneath those two spokes and pull the needle through. Now the more taut you pull your thread the more texture your circle will have at the end. Then I'll go back over that second spoke, under it and under the adjacent one next to it, and pull it through. And I'll keep working my way around the circle, going back over the first spoke that my needle is underneath and then under the two adjacent spokes and continue working: over one and under two, each time pulling my thread taut. So you'll continue stitching over one and under two all the way around the circle until all of your spokes are filled in. And then when you reach the outside edge and everything is full, for your last stitch, simply go over one and back into the background. And you'll finish off you whipped woven circle.