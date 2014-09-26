Materials

Perle cotton Nos. 5 and 8 in two contrasting colors (Designer Sue Spargo prefers variegated perle cotton from Valdani.)

Chenille needle No. 24

Threaded Running Stitch

1. First work a foundation row of running stitches with perle cotton No. 8. To do this, pull the needle up at A; insert it back into the fabric at B, slightly away from A. Bring it up again at C. Push the needle down again at D, and bring it up at E. Continue in the same manner to stitch through the appliqué center (Diagram 1) or around the appliqué edge.

100604677_d1_600.jpg

2. Working from the top (right) side of the piece, weave contrasting perle cotton No. 5 through the foundation row. To do this, first bring the needle up at A, slightly above and near the center of

the first running stitch. From above, slide the needle behind the second running stitch (Diagram 2), making sure not to pick up any background fabric or perle cotton with the needle point. Pull the needle through.

100604677_d2_600.jpg

3. From below, slide the needle behind the third running stitch (Diagram 3); pull the needle through.

100604677_d3_600.jpg

4. Work remaining stitches, alternately weaving from above and below (Diagram 4). Take the needle to the back of the work at the center of the last stitch to finish.