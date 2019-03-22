Stylized Bloom

Pretty in pink and bursting with stitch goodness, this funky blossom comes to life with rings of highly textured embroidery.

Materials

12" square of 100% cotton fabric in white

6"-diameter wooden embroidery hoop

DMC embroidery floss: #600, #604, #899, #963, #3687, #3831

Pink metallic thread

Embroidery needle

Crafts glue

Silver spray paint

Instructions

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery pattern and stitch instructions. Using a light box or sunny window, trace pattern, below, onto center of fabric using a sharp pencil.

2. Place fabric in embroidery hoop, centering traced design inside hoop. Pull fabric taut and tighten screw.

3. Use three strands of embroidery floss for all stitches unless otherwise indicated. Refer to color key on pattern for embroidery floss colors. Stitch short straight stitch lines in center of flower using a single strand of floss.

4. Remove embroidery from hoop. Using a warm iron, press finished embroidery. Set aside.

5. In a well-ventilated area, spray- paint hoop with silver paint; let dry.

6. Insert embroidery into hoop, centering design and pulling fabric taut.

7. When all stitching is complete, turn the hoop over. Stitch a running stitch approximately 1-1⁄2" outside the hoop in the fabric that extends past the hoop edges. Pull the thread to gather the fabric; knot the thread. Trim away the extra fabric approximately 1" outside the gathered line.