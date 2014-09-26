Scroll Stitch

1. Thread 18" length of perle cotton on a No. 18 chenille needle and sew a row of scroll stitches around circle appliqué edge. To begin, pull needle up at A alongside the appliqué edge (Diagram 1). Insert needle tip into the fabric at B (about 1⁄4" away from A) and bring it up again at C, picking up small amount of background and appliqué fabrics, to make a tiny stitch perpendicular to appliqué edge. Do not pull needle through.