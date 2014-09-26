Materials

Perle cotton Nos. 5 and 3

Chenille needle Nos. 24 and 18

Rosette Chain Stitch

1. Thread 18" length of perle cotton No. 5 on No. 24 chenille needle and sew a row of rosette chain stitches around the circle appliqué edge. To begin, pull the needle up at A at the edge of the appliqué (Diagram 1). Insert needle tip into the fabric at B (1⁄8" to right of A) and bring it up again at C (1⁄8" above B). Do not pull needle through.

100546957_rosette-chain1_600.jpg

2. Wrap the thread behind needle counterclockwise, making a loop (Diagram 2). With your left thumb holding the loop in place, pull the needle through (Diagram 3).

100546957_rosette-chain2_600.jpg

100546957_rosette-chain3_600.jpg

3. Working from top of loop just formed, pass needle under left lower portion of stitch (just to the right of A) (Diagram 4).

100546957_rosette-chain4_600.jpg

4. With your left thumb on the stitch, pull needle through to make a rosette (Diagram 5).

100546957_rosette-chain5_600.jpg

5. Moving 1⁄8" to the right of B, make another vertical stitch, inserting needle tip at D (Diagram 6) and bringing it up again at E (1⁄8" above D). Wrap thread counterclockwise behind needle. Holding loop in place as before, pull needle through to make a rosette (Diagram 7).

100546957_rosette-chain6_600.jpg

100546957_rosette-chain7_600.jpg

6. Pass needle under thread between rosettes (Diagram 8). Holding second stitch in place, pull needle through to complete rosette chain stitch (Diagram 9).

100546957_rosette-chain8_600.jpg

100546957_rosette-chain9_600.jpg