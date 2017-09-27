Put a Bird(cage) On It
Backstitch a little birdcage with a single strand of floss. Then attach it to a blank pendant, and slip it onto a chain.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Designer: Heidi Palkovic
Materials
- Scrap of solid white fabric
- 1-1/8"-diameter covered button
- Embroidery floss: black
- Water- or heat-soluble marking pen
- Embroidery pattern (download it above)
Assemble the Button
1. Trace embroidery pattern onto white paper. Using a light box or a sunny window, trace the pattern onto right side of white fabric using a water- or heat-soluble marking pen. Place fabric in a small embroidery hoop.
2. Use one strand of black floss for all stitching. Backstitch birdcage with short stitches. Stitch double-wrapped French knots for doorknob and dots on the curly ornamentation. Stitch chain with two chain stitches. See common embroidery stitches here.
3. Refer to "How to Make a Covered Button," to cut out and assemble covered button.