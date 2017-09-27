Pumpkin Cross-Stitch Pattern

Materials

6"-diameter embroidery hoop

12" square cross-stitch fabric

Embroidery floss: orange, brown, tan

Embroidery needle

Cross-Stitch the Design: Place cross-stitch fabric in embroidery hoop, pulling fabric taut. Tighten screw. Using two strands of embroidery floss and following the downloadable chart for the pattern, cross-stitch the pumpkin from the back side through the fabric. See how to cross-stitch below. Weave tail from last stitch under previous stitches; trim ends.

crossstitch_11.jpg

How to Cross-Stitch: From the back of the fabric pull the needle and thread up at A. Insert the needle back into fabric at B, and bring it up again at C. Push needle down again at D to complete a cross-stitch. Repeat to make as many cross-stitches as needed.