Peaceful Forest

No fancy stitching required for this forest of felt trees. Just blanket-stitch the edges of each piece to a patterned fabric background.

Materials

10" patterned fabric square

4"-diameter wooden embroidery hoop

Felt scraps: white, gray, gold, orange, and rust

Straight pins or felt glue (optional)

Embroidery floss: white, gray, gold, orange, and rust

Embroidery needle

Tacky glue

Instructions

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery pattern and stitch instructions. Trace patterns A through I onto white paper; cut out.

2. Trace and cut out the following pieces:

From white felt, cut:

1 each of pattern A, B, and D

From gray felt, cut:

1 each of pattern C and E

From gold felt, cut:

2 of pattern F

2 of pattern G

1 of pattern H

1 of pattern I

From orange felt, cut:

1 of pattern E

1 of pattern G

2 of pattern H

From rust felt, cut:

2 of pattern G

2 of pattern H

1 of pattern I

3. Center patterned fabric square in embroidery hoop. Tug on fabric edges to pull fabric taut and tighten screw.

4. Referring to pattern for placement, position felt trees and leaves on fabric. Pin or use small dots of felt glue to hold the pieces in place.

5. Using one strand of matching embroidery floss, blanket-stitch tree edges.

6. Remove embroidery from hoop. Using a warm iron, press finished embroidery. Insert embroidery into hoop, centering design and pulling fabric taut.

7. When all stitching is complete, turn the hoop over. Stitch a running stitch approximately 1-1⁄2" outside the hoop in the fabric that extends past the hoop edges. Pull the thread to gather the fabric; knot the thread. Trim away the extra fabric approximately 1" outside the gathered line.