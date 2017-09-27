Natural Wonders Embroidery

Replace seeds, water, and sunshine with embroidery floss, perle cotton, and linen to create an embroidery hoop duo featuring lavender stalks and a wispy crop of dandelions.

Materials for Lavender Embroidery

16" square of linen

Water-soluble marking pen

7"- and 10"-diameter wooden embroidery hoops

Size 5 perle cotton: #3348 celery green

DMC embroidery floss: #3042 light purple and #3041 medium purple

Tapestry needle

Embroidery pattern (download the pattern above)

Assemble Lavender Embroidery

1. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace pattern, found in the download, onto center of linen square. Center linen in 10"-diameter embroidery hoop. Pull fabric taut; tighten screw.

2. Following the pattern and color key, stitch the design using three strands of embroidery floss for French knots flowers and perle cotton for stem-stitched stems. To stitch French knots and to stem-stitch, see our stitch guide here.

3. Remove fabric from hoop. Using a warm iron and working on wrong side, press finished embroidery. Insert fabric into 7"-diameter wooden embroidery hoop, centering design and pulling fabric taut; tighten screw.

4. When all stitching is complete, turn the hoop over. Stitch a running stitch approximately 1-1/2" outside the hoop in the fabric that extends past the hoop edges. Pull the thread to gather the fabric; knot the thread. Trim away the extra fabric approximately 1″ outside the gathered line.

5. If desired, cut a felt circle that is slightly smaller than the back of the embroidery hoop. Whipstitch the felt circle to the gathered fabric on the back side of the hoop.

Materials for Dandelion Embroidery

16" square of linen

Water-soluble marking pen

7"- and 10"-diameter wooden embroidery hoops

Size 5 perle cotton: #3348 celery green

DMC embroidery floss: #3348 celery green and #758 dusty pink

Tapestry needle

Embroidery pattern (download the pattern above)

Assemble Dandelion Embroidery

1. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace pattern, found in the download above, onto center of linen square. Center linen in 10"-diameter embroidery hoop. Pull fabric taut; tighten screw.

2. Following the pattern and color key, stitch the design using three strands of embroidery floss for the straight stitches and the French knot. Use perle cotton for the stem-stitched stems. To straight-stitch, stem-stitch, and make French knots, see our stitch guide here.

3. Remove fabric from embroidery hoop. Using a warm iron and working on wrong side, press finished embroidery. Insert fabric into 7"-diameter wooden embroidery hoop, centering the design and pulling fabric taut; tighten screw.

4. When all stitching is complete, turn the hoop over. Stitch a running stitch approximately 1-1/2" outside the hoop in the fabric that extends past the hoop edges. Pull the thread to gather the fabric; knot the thread. Trim away the extra fabric approximately 1" outside the gathered line.