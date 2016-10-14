Machine Minute: Sashiko for your Home

Hi, I'm Jennifer, with another Machine Minute brought to you by Baby Lock and the Sashiko machine. Most of us when we think of Sashiko think of heavy white stitching on an indigo blue background. But it needn't be just blue and white. There are plenty of other things you can do to perk up your home decor using a variety of colors and threads. First and foremost, consider using the Sashiko machine to actually function as the quilting stitch on a quilt project that you're working on. It gives the look of hand quilting or a pick stitch. And here the thread is contrasting with the blocks-- the red through the white or the white thread on the red. In addition to doing it on your quilt projects, you can also consider using sashiko stitching as the edging for a pillowcase. In this case I used a purchased pillowcase and used a contrasting orange thread and made gentle curved lines. I drew the first one on using a chalk pencil and then used my presser foot as the spacer to determine the width between my two rows of stitching. You can also use sashiko to decorate some of things in your kitchen. Here, I chose a purchased towel that just had the form, knife, and spoon motif on the white toweling. And I used a very narrow stitch length and spacing and added two rows at the bottom and five rows at the top to add a delicate embellishment to a dishtowel that I purchased. It's a great gift idea. And here's another great gift idea for you. Whether you like to make your own place mats or purchase them, you can simply draw lines with a chalk pencil and stitch over them. And in this case, I chose to use a variegated thread. Now on traditional sashiko stitching, you would use a heavy-weight thread. But in the Sashiko machine, you want to use about a 30-weight, long-staple, 100% polyester thread. The machine does all the work and it goes back and forth to give you the look of heavy-weight, but you really can just use about a 30-weight thread. I did the matching napkins using just a striaght-stitch around the edge. And this is a perfect way to dress up your table top. Let me show you how the machine works. I've got another place mat here where I've drawn my first guidelines on with chalk. And I'm simply going to place my fabric beneath my presser foot. And you want to start sewing with fabric underneath the needle and, again, make sure that your thread tail is taught and in the guide. And then you can begin stitching. It's super easy. The machine does all the work. And it's a very easy way to embellish a basic place mat, so that it matches your decor perfectly. If you're looking for a way to perk up your home decor, try adding some sashiko stitching. It's a great way to have fun.