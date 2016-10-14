Machine Minute: Ideas for Using Embroidery Lettering

Hi, I'm Jennifer with American Patchwork and Quilting and another Machine Minute brought to you by Baby Lock and the Ellisimo Gold. Once of the great advantages of the Ellisimo Gold is its embroidery capabilities. And there's nothing hotter than monograms and lettering in items that you're finding in home decor now. So I'm going to share with you a few ideas for ways you can use the lettering capability of your embroidery machine. One of the gifts I like to make for a house warming or hostess gift is to embroider a customized tea towel. This is one of the built-in embroideries on the Ellisimo Gold and it comes with a number of suggestions for colorways for the flowers and leaves and lettering. But you can, of course, changes those colors to match the decor of the gift recipient. It's a great way to make a personalized gift for someone. You can also use the lettering options to do customized pillows. In this case, I used the fabric to determine my choice of thread. When doing embroidery, you can use rayon thread if you want a little bit of sheen, you can use cotton embroidery thread if you want a more matte look, but here, I chose to use the menswear-inspired plaid to choose my thread color, which was a twisted tweed of black and white. And I thought it gave sort of a unique look in the finished product. On the "Create" pillow, I chose to use a thread that had a little less contrast. I didn't want to be able to see the word from across the room, but rather as you got close to the pillow you could see the letters vertically on the center band, and it was more of a subtle look that I was going for there. Another great way to use the lettering options on your machine is to do customized shirts or garments for someone, and in this case I have a friend who's little boy is called "peanut" by the family, so Peanut is getting his own shirt with his own little nickname embroidered on the front. And it's again a great way to make a personalized gift. There are so many options with the lettering choices that you have on an embroidery machine and so many ways to customize gifts and make them personal. It really is a fun way to make the most of your machine. Enjoy!