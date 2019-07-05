How to Make a Felted Ball

Felted balls are so fun to make! Use them as embellishments on projects, string them together for a garland, or use them as jewelry.

1. Pull off a small piece of wool from one or more colors of roving.

101145864_0.jpg

2. Gently pull fibers apart to fluff the wool. The finished ball will be about half the size of this fluff of wool.

101145865_0.jpg

3. Using palms of your hands, roll wool into loose ball; change direction often to make a round ball. Wind errant fibers around ball as evenly as possible to keep smooth.

101145867_0.jpg

4. Fill a small bowl with very warm water as hot as your hands can comfortably tolerate. Add a drop of liquid laundry or dish soap. Dip ball of wool into bowl of hot, soapy water.

101145870_0.jpg

5. Squeeze excess water out of ball.

6. Roll ball between palms of your hands like you would roll a ball of modeling clay. Roll it very gently to avoid forming large cracks or lumps that cannot be taken out. Let ball dry.