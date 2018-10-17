How to Make a Covered Button
Buttons can be delightful accents for many projects! To create a coordinating embellishment, gather scraps of fabric and purchase a covered button kit.
Advertisement
Materials
- Pusher
- Back (Button Back)
- Shell (Button Top)
- Fabric
- Mold
Make a Covered Button
1. Follow covered button kit packaging instructions to create a template (one may be included). Trace circle template onto fabric.
2. Cut out traced circle on outer line.
3. Center fabric circle, print side down, over mold. Hold fabric firmly, and press button shell into mold with smooth, curved edge facedown.
4. Tuck cut edges of fabric into button shell. Place button back atop over fabric-covered shell.
5. Center pusher over button back. Press down with pusher to snap together button pieces.
6. When you feel the "snap," remove button from mold.