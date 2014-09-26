Eyelet Wheel Stitch
Learn how to make an eyelet wheel stitch for your embroidery projects.
Designer: Sue Spargo
Materials
- Perle cotton No. 3
- Milliner's needle No. 1
Eyelet Wheel Stitch
1. Referring to Diagram 1, bring your needle up at 1. Insert needle back into fabric at 2 and come up again at 1, making a backstitch.
2. Insert needle at 3, in the center of the circle (Diagram 2), and bring it up at 4.
3. Insert needle back into fabric at 1 and bring it up again at 4 (Diagram 3), making a backstitch.
4. Insert needle again at 3, in the center of the circle (Diagram 4), and bring it up at 5.
5. Continue in the same manner around circle, taking a backstitch along edge, then taking a stitch into the center (3), to complete eyelet wheel.