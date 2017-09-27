Embroidered Waste Basket
Perforated metal waste cans are available in a variety of styles, and this faux-caned version works great for cross-stitching because of the vertical and horizontal hole alignment.
Designer: Jaydee Decker
Materials
- Perforated metal waste can (must have vertically and horizontally aligned holes; our can is 20 holes high)
- Spray paint: gold
- Yarn needle
- Super-bulky yarn: white
Assemble the Waste Basket
1. In a well-ventilated area, spray-paint metal waste can; let dry.
2. Find the vertical center on side of can. Following the chart below, cross-stitch the design from the center out using yarn needle and white yarn. Leave a long tail on inside of can for first and last stitches, weave tails under previous stitches; trim ends. End yarn between motifs so yarn is not visible in open areas of can.