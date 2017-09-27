Embroidered Waste Basket

Perforated metal waste cans are available in a variety of styles, and this faux-caned version works great for cross-stitching because of the vertical and horizontal hole alignment.

September 27, 2017
Designer: Jaydee Decker

Materials

  • Perforated metal waste can (must have vertically and horizontally aligned holes; our can is 20 holes high)
  • Spray paint: gold
  • Yarn needle
  • Super-bulky yarn: white

Assemble the Waste Basket

1. In a well-ventilated area, spray-paint metal waste can; let dry.

2. Find the vertical center on side of can. Following the chart below, cross-stitch the design from the center out using yarn needle and white yarn. Leave a long tail on inside of can for first and last stitches, weave tails under previous stitches; trim ends. End yarn between motifs so yarn is not visible in open areas of can.

