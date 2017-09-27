Embellished Bobby Pins

Designer: Jordan Strickland Morris

Materials

Long round bobby pins (such as Goody Classics Metallic Long Round Bobby Slides)

Tacky glue

Embroidery floss

Sewing needle

Fork

3 to 5 two-hole 1⁄2" buttons

Friendship Bobby Pin

1. Glue a short length of embroidery floss to the back of a long round bobby pin. Thread opposite floss end onto a sewing needle.

2. Insert the needle through the top two slides of the bobby pin. Weave over one side and under the other in a back-and-forth motion over the top portion only.

photoa.jpg

3. To begin another color, exit needle to back side of pin and remove the needle. Tie new floss color to the tail from the first color.

4. Weave down the length of the pin as before. Tightly wrap the floss around the rounded end of the pin.

5. To finish, take a stitch into the underside of the woven end, make a tight knot, and cut the floss end.

photob.jpg

Pom-Pom Trio Bobby Pin

1. Cut one 8″ strand of embroidery floss. Thread the floss through the center two tines of a fork, leaving the tails trailing down the front and back of the fork.

photoc.jpg

2. Wrap uncut floss around the base of the fork tines, while holding the floss tails in your hand around the fork handle. Continue wrapping tightly until most of the tines are solidly covered.

3. Tie loose tails of the 8″ length of floss around the wraps. Pull tightly and tie in a knot.

photod.jpg

4. Gently pull the pom-pom off the fork. Snip through pom-pom loops. Fluff pom-pom, and trim to shape it. Leave tails intact.

photoe.jpg

5. Repeat to make a total of three pom-poms in desired colors.

photof.jpg

6. Use the pom-pom tails to tie each pom-pom to the back of a bobby pin to form a tight cluster.

pins3.jpg

Button Bobby Pin

1. Beginning at the rounded end of bobby pin, glue a row of buttons on top of the pin, making sure the buttonholes are in a straight line that runs the length of the pin. Note: Avoid gluing at buttonholes.

2. Thread sewing needle with embroidery floss, and knot the end. Bring needle up through end buttonhole. In an in-and-out motion, sew through the buttonholes along the button row.

photog.jpg

3. Knot floss on back of bobby pin.

photoh.jpg