Blowing in the Wind

Long straight stitches dotted with French knots radiate from the center of this graceful dandelion pouf. Wispy fly-stitch florets create a sense of movement.

Materials

12" square of blue linen

6"-diameter wooden embroidery hoop

Embroidery floss: white

Embroidery needle

Matching sewing thread

Instructions

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern and stitch instructions. Using a light box or a sunny window, trace the pattern onto the center of the fabric using a sharp pencil.

2. Place blue linen square in embroidery hoop, centering traced design inside hoop and pulling fabric taut. Tighten screw.

3. Using four strands of white embroidery floss and beginning at the bottom of dandelion stem, chain stitch stem.

4. Using two strands of white embroidery floss and a long straight stitch, stitch each dandelion pouf line. Add a double-wrapped French knot to end of each long stitch.

5. Fly-stitch floating dandelion florets with one strand of embroidery floss. Modify stitched slightly to look as if they are floating in the wind.

6. Remove embroidery from hoop. Using a warm iron and working on wrong side, press finished embroidery. Insert embroidery into hoop, centering design and pulling fabric taut.

7. When all stitching is complete, turn the hoop over. Stitch a running stitch approximately 1-1⁄2" outside the hoop in the fabric that extends past the hoop edges. Pull the thread to gather the fabric; knot the thread. Trim away the extra fabric approximately 1" outside the gathered line.