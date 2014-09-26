Materials

Perle cotton No. 3

24-weight silk thread

Chenille needle No. 18

Straw needle No. 10

Seed beads

Beaded Whipped Chain Stitch

1. Thread an 18" length of perle cotton on a No. 18 chenille needle and sew a row of foundation chain stitches around the circle appliqué edge. To begin, pull the needle up at A (Diagram 1). Insert the needle tip back into the fabric at A, and bring it up again at B a short distance away, leaving the thread in a loop on the surface. With the needle on top of the thread loop, pull the needle through. To complete the row of chain stitches, continue in same manner, inserting the needle tip back into the fabric at C, pulling it out at D, and keeping the thread loop under the needle (Diagram 2).

100546955_d1_600.jpg

100546955_beaded-chain_d2_600.jpg

2. Work a second row of chain stitches in a small circle in the appliqué center (Diagram 3). Bring needle to the back (wrong) side of your work to anchor the last stitch.

100546955_d3_600.jpg

3. Thread a 15" length of silk thread on a No. 10 straw needle. At the base of a chain stitch (marked as stitch 1 on Diagram 4), bring the needle up at A. Pick up a seed bead with the needle; slide bead to base of thread. Slide the needle behind the chain stitch to the left (marked as stitch 2 on Diagram 4), making sure not to catch fabric or perle cotton with the needle point. Pull the needle through.

100546955_d4_600.jpg

4. Pick up a second seed bead, and slide it to the base of the working thread. In same manner, slide the needle behind the next chain stitch to the left (marked as stitch 3 on Diagram 5), and pull the needle through.

100546955_d5_600.jpg

5. Repeat to work the entire outer row of chain stitches (Diagram 6).