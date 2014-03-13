Beaded Snowflakes

You'll get a flurry of compliments when you make these beaded snowflake beauties.

Designer: Jann Williams

Materials for Midnight Snowflakes

12" square of dark gray wool

6"-diameter vintage metal embroidery hoop

Transfer paper

Stylus or dried-up ballpoint pen

Caron Wildflowers embroidery thread: white

Embroidery needle

Bugle beads: silver

Beading needle

Instructions for Midnight Snowflakes

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery pattern and stitch instructions. Trace the pattern onto white paper. Lay a piece of transfer paper onto dark gray wool. Lay pattern on top of transfer paper in desired location. Using a stylus or dried-up ballpoint pen, carefully and firmly trace over design lines so design is transferred onto wool.

2. Insert embroidery in hoop, positioning design off center as shown in photo. Pull fabric taut. Stitch short in-and-out stitches, also known as stab stitches, on pattern lines.

3. Referring to photo, stitch silver bugle beads to each snowflake arm with a beading needle and one strand of white embroidery floss.

4. When all stitching is complete, turn the hoop over. Stitch a running stitch approximately 1-1⁄2" outside the hoop in the fabric that extends past the hoop edges. Pull the thread to gather the fabric; knot the thread. Trim away the extra fabric approximately 1" outside the gathered line.

5. If desired, cut a felt circle that is slightly smaller than the back of the embroidery hoop. Whipstitch the felt circle to the gathered fabric on the back side of the hoop.

Materials for Up-Close Flurry

10" square of light gray suiting fabric

4"-diameter vintage metal embroidery hoop

Transfer paper

Stylus or dried-up ballpoint pen

#8 perle cotton: white

Embroidery needle

Seed beads: silver and light blue

Beading needle

Instructions for Up-Close Flurry

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery pattern and stitch instructions. Referring to Step 1 of Midnight Snowflakes, transfer design onto light gray suiting fabric.

2. Insert embroidery in hoop, centering design in opening. Stitch fly stitches using white perle cotton for each V shape shown on pattern.

3. Using a beading needle and one strand of white embroidery floss, stitch three silver seed beads to each snowflake arm end. Stitch a blue seed bead between every other fly stitch.