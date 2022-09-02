Trim Multiple Quilt Block Units At Once

For Triangle-Squares

To cut multiple triangle-squares at once, line up the marked line of one sewn pair of squares with a line on your cutting mat, see below. Add more sewn squares along the line, offsetting them slightly to reduce bulk.

Carefully place an acrylic ruler along the line on your mat, making sure not to shift the sewn squares. Using a rotary cutter, cut on the marked lines to divide the sewn squares in half. Repeat as needed.

trim triangle-squares

For Stitch-and-Flip Units