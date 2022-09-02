Trim Multiple Quilt Block Units At Once
Spend less time trimming or cutting units like triangle-squares, Flying Geese units, and stitch-and-flip blocks with this easy tip.
For Triangle-Squares
To cut multiple triangle-squares at once, line up the marked line of one sewn pair of squares with a line on your cutting mat, see below. Add more sewn squares along the line, offsetting them slightly to reduce bulk.
Carefully place an acrylic ruler along the line on your mat, making sure not to shift the sewn squares. Using a rotary cutter, cut on the marked lines to divide the sewn squares in half. Repeat as needed.
For Stitch-and-Flip Units
For units where you're cutting 1/4" from the sewn line, such as those in Flying Geese and Square-in-a-Square units, repeat the steps above by lining up the sewn line of your units with a line on your cutting mat. Then, line up your ruler 1/4" away from the sewn lines and trim to create the seam allowance.