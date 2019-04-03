Tips for Fussy-Cutting Fabric
Fussy-cutting is so popular! It's a great way to showcase favorite fabrics and unique motifs in your project. Here are some things to consider before fussy-cutting for your next project.
Fussy-cutting tips:
- Use a ruler designed for fussy-cutting or make a window template from cardboard to center your design.
- Remember that your fabric will lose 1/4" all the way around your cut piece for the seam allowance, so don't cut your design too close!
- You use more yardage when fussy-cutting, so plan on buying more than your pattern calls for.