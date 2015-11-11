Tips for Fussy-Cutting Fabric

Fussy-cutting is a great way to showcase favorite fabrics and unique motifs in a quilt. Here are some things to consider before you fussy-cut pieces for your next project.

Whether you're making a kaleidoscope or "I Spy" quilt, or trying to achieve a specific effect from novelty prints, stripes, or other directional prints, when you want to cut an exact part of a print, pattern, or shape, follow these steps for easy fussy-cutting.

Five Tips:

Fussy cutting requires more fabric, so be sure to buy a little extra if you plan to fussy-cut multiple motifs from a print.

Fussy-cut motifs are often cut on the bias, making them prone to distortion. Before fussy cutting, spray the fabric with starch to keep the pieces from stretching.

Keep in mind that motifs on a preprinted panel may not be the exact same size or shape. If you're concerned, measure motifs that look especially large or small to make sure they'll fit in a consistent-size piece.

For a quicker alternative, use tracing paper to position the piece you want to cut. Trace or photocopy both the finished-size and seam lines on multiple sheets of tracing paper. Lay a marked sheet of tracing paper on the fabric, placing the desired area within the seam lines. Using a rotary cutter and acrylic ruler, cut through all layers at once.

You also can purchase acrylic rulers and templates made just for fussy-cutting common shapes. Or, for squares or rectangles, block off the portion you need with painters tape or vinyl-cling material.

Using a Viewing Window

Make a window template from transparent template plastic (available at quilt shops and crafts supply stores).

1. Trace finished-size shape on a piece of frosted template plastic that is at least 2" larger on all sides than desired shape.

apq309327_600.jpg

2. Using a crafts knife and ruler, cut away the interior of the shape to make a viewing window. Alternatively, cut cardstock to the finished-size shape, leaving the seam allowance frame, to create a window.

apq309329_600.jpg

3. Move the viewing window over the fabric to isolate the desired portion of the print. Mark position with pins or chalk.

apq309331_600.jpg

4. Remove viewing window and remark as needed. Add seam allowances and cut out the print portion with scissors or a rotary cutter and ruler.

Using an Acrylic Ruler

Use common ruler sizes to fussy-cut square or rectangle shapes:

1. If you can't quickly tell where the center of your ruler is, temporarily designate the spot with a piece of tape (clear or masking) marked with an X.

2. Center your fabric motif under the ruler, then use the outside of the ruler as a cutting guide.

101975764_600.jpg

Fussy-Cutting Identical Motifs

Create symmetrical designs in your blocks by fussy-cutting identical motifs from one fabric.

1. Make a template of the desired pattern out of clear template plastic; do not add seam allowances.

2. On the right side of the fabric, place your template over various motifs until you find the one you like. Remove the template; place a pin through the desired motif.

fussy-cutting

3. Turn the fabric wrong side up and locate the pinned motif. Remove the pin; place your template atop motif in desired position. Trace around the template using a pencil or fabric pen.

fussy-cutting

4. Use a pencil to trace a few elements of the motif onto the template; these registration marks will help you line up the template for subsequent pieces.

fussy-cutting

5. Still working on the wrong side of the fabric, move template to an identical motif; leave at least 3⁄4" between shapes. Align template registration marks with motif; trace around template. Repeat to trace the number of identical pieces needed.