Reader Tips: 5 Helpful Cutting Hacks

Lindsay shares five great tips from our readers. These tips make cutting fabric and thread easier and more effective.

From Rae Ann Nilson of Highland, Utah

While removing the 5" cardboard backing from a charm pack, I realized it would make a great view template for fussy-cutting. To create a template, I measured and cut a 4" square from the middle of the cardboard using a craft knife. The window makes it easy to isolate the printed design and mark where I need to cut a square.

From Nadine Bergin of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

I use duct tape to secure the top of my strip ruler to my cutting mat. No more slipping! I just lift up the bottom of the ruler to remove the cut fabric and place the next piece to be cut.

From Becky Magness of Layton, Utah

Clipping curved seams can be tedious. I've found that using pinking shears for the task saves me time and keeps me from clipping into the seams.

From Joanne Colleaux of Armstrong, British Columbia

When cutting strip-pieced units into smaller segments, I cut from the reverse side. It's easier for me to see the seam lines for lining up the ruler, and any pressing inaccuracies do not cause problems.

From Carolyn Kaslow of Aiken, South Carolina