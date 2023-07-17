Follow our method for deconstructing a shirt to maximize the amount of usable fabric.

How to Repurpose Shirts for Quilts

Choose cotton shirts of any size. The larger the size, the more fabric you'll get for your efforts! Launder new-to-you shirts. You'll need scissors to make small cuts and to get into tight areas but otherwise you can rip the fabric.

cutting shirt 1

1. At the bottom front of the shirt, make small cuts next to the buttons and buttonholes; rip to the collar.

Cutting a shirt 2

2. Cut and rip around the collar. Save or discard the collar.(A collar without interfacing is more usable than one with interfacing.)

Cutting a shirt sleeve

3. Cut the sleeves off.

Cutting the sleeve

4. On each sleeve, make a small cut on each side of the seam; rip open.

Deconstructed shirt

5. Make a small cut on each side of the shirt side seams; rip to create two front pieces and one back piece.

Cut yoke off

6. If there is a yoke, remove it.

ADDITIONAL TIPS:

* If using long-sleeve shirts and there are cuffs, remove them.

* Remove buttons from smaller scraps, if desired.

TO STORE:

* Layer back piece, two front pieces, and two sleeves and fold into a bundle.

* Store your bundles together with other prepared shirt bundles. These pieces work best when combined with pieces of similar fiber content.