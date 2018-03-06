GO! Baby Fabric Cutter Starter Set
Our friends at AccuQuilt share everything you need to know about the GO! Baby Fabric Cutter Starter Set (55600). See how the GO! Baby cutter cuts fabric 90% faster than rotary cutters or scissors, accurately cuts up to six layers of fabric at a time and is safe and easy to use. Also, at just 8.5 lbs, you'll learn that this ultra-portable fabric cutter is perfect to take to quilting retreats and classes.
Plus, Lynn and Erica give you a quilting tutorial on how to use the two fabric cutting dies included in the starter set, the GO! Tumber-4 1/2″ (55445) and GO! Flower (55446), to create the GO! Tumbler Bright Baby Quilt (PQ10341) and GO! Tumbler & Flower Table Runner (PQ10340).
Get more information at www.accuquilt.com.