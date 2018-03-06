GO! Baby Fabric Cutter Starter Set

Our friends at AccuQuilt share everything you need to know about the GO! Baby Fabric Cutter Starter Set (55600). See how the GO! Baby cutter cuts fabric 90% faster than rotary cutters or scissors, accurately cuts up to six layers of fabric at a time and is safe and easy to use. Also, at just 8.5 lbs, you'll learn that this ultra-portable fabric cutter is perfect to take to quilting retreats and classes.