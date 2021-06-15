Tips for Machine Appliqué

Pivoting evenly around curves takes practice. Let these steps and tips guide you to making improved pivots.

The position of your needle is critical when pivoting fabric to round a curve or turn a point or corner. Use the following illustrations to guide you in knowing when to pivot.

In each case, you will need to place your needle down in the fabric before pivoting. In each illustration the arrows indicate stitching direction, and the dots mark where the needle should be down for pivoting.

TIP: Mark edges of circular or oval appliqué pieces with the hours of a clock. Pivot the fabric at each hour.