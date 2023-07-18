The Fusible-Web Appliqué Method

Using fusible web for appliquéing eliminates the need to turn under seam allowances. The fused appliqués can be stitched in place either by machine, which is most common, or by hand. For best results, choose a lightweight, paper-backed fusible web that can be stitched through. If you intend to leave the appliqué edges unsewn, consider using a heavyweight, no-sew fusible web.

1. If the appliqué patterns were created for fusible-web appliqué, tape them faceup on a light box or sunny window. If the appliqué patterns were not created for fusible-web appliqué, tape them facedown on a light box or sunny window (so the fabric shapes won't be reversed).

Tracing applique shape

2. Position fusible web with paper side up over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the specified number of times. If you are tracing multiple patterns, leave at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out the fusible-web shapes roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines. Do not cut directly on the traced lines.

Cutting Applique shape

3. If you are working with multiple appliqué layers or want to reduce the stiffness of the finished project, consider eliminating the fusible-web centers by cutting 1⁄4" inside the traced lines of each fusible-web shape. Discard the cutout centers and retain the frames.

Ironing a fusible shape

4. Place the fusible-web shapes paper side up on the backs of designated fabrics. Press, picking up the iron to move it, according to manufacturer's instructions; do not slide the iron. Let the fabrics cool.

Cutting fabric applique shape