The Freezer Paper Appliqué Method

Many quilters choose to use freezer paper for appliqué. Available in grocery stores and some quilt shops, freezer paper has a shiny coating on one side that temporarily adheres to fabric when pressed with a warm iron. This technique may be used to prepare pieces for hand or machine appliqué. Learn how to use freezer paper to prepare appliqué shapes, below.

Basic Materials

Freezer paper

Applique pattern

Pen or pencil

Fabric

Water-soluble glue stick

Scissors with a sharp tip

Iron

Basic Instructions

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pen or pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions.

2. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

3. Use glue stick to apply a small amount of glue to center of dull side of freezer-paper shapes.

4. Position each shape shiny side up on wrong side of designated fabric, leaving 1/2" between shapes.

5. Cut out each shape, adding 3/16" seam allowance to all edges.

6. On each shape, beginning on a gently curved edge, use tip of a hot dry iron to press seam allowance onto shiny side of freezer paper; let cool. If desired, add a dab of water-soluble glue under the seam allowances of any points to hold fabric in place.

Note: If you're working with a shape that has inner points, clip the seam allowance of each inner point, stopping a thread or two away from freezer-paper shape to help the fabric stretch across the point.

