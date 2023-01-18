The Freezer Paper Appliqué Method
Basic Materials
- Freezer paper
- Applique pattern
- Pen or pencil
- Fabric
- Water-soluble glue stick
- Scissors with a sharp tip
- Iron
Basic Instructions
1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pen or pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions.
2. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.
3. Use glue stick to apply a small amount of glue to center of dull side of freezer-paper shapes.
4. Position each shape shiny side up on wrong side of designated fabric, leaving 1/2" between shapes.
5. Cut out each shape, adding 3/16" seam allowance to all edges.
6. On each shape, beginning on a gently curved edge, use tip of a hot dry iron to press seam allowance onto shiny side of freezer paper; let cool. If desired, add a dab of water-soluble glue under the seam allowances of any points to hold fabric in place.
Note: If you're working with a shape that has inner points, clip the seam allowance of each inner point, stopping a thread or two away from freezer-paper shape to help the fabric stretch across the point.
Once your shapes are prepared, you can appliqué them to a foundation using either machine- or hand-appliqué. You can remove the freezer paper before or after you sew. Use water-soluble liquid glue to hold shapes to the foundation if needed. (If you left the freezer paper in while appliquéing, carefully trim away excess foundation fabric from behind stitched appliqués, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. With your fingertip, gently loosen and peel away freezer paper to make an appliquéd block.)