The Freezer Paper Appliqué Method

Basic Materials

Freezer paper

Applique pattern

Pen or pencil

Fabric

Water-soluble glue stick

Scissors with a sharp tip

Iron

Basic Instructions

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pen or pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions.

freezer paper

2. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

freezer paper

3. Use glue stick to apply a small amount of glue to center of dull side of freezer-paper shapes.

4. Position each shape shiny side up on wrong side of designated fabric, leaving 1/2" between shapes.

freezer paper

5. Cut out each shape, adding 3/16" seam allowance to all edges.

freezer paper

6. On each shape, beginning on a gently curved edge, use tip of a hot dry iron to press seam allowance onto shiny side of freezer paper; let cool. If desired, add a dab of water-soluble glue under the seam allowances of any points to hold fabric in place.

Note: If you're working with a shape that has inner points, clip the seam allowance of each inner point, stopping a thread or two away from freezer-paper shape to help the fabric stretch across the point.

freezer paper