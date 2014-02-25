Quilts with Appliqué Shapes

February 25, 2014
You'll find a project here that meets your time constraints, no matter how much time that is. These appliqué quilt and pillow patterns include simple shapes and fun designs. The finished projects will add a handmade touch to your home.
Home at Last

Stitch up a fast-to-fuse throw featuring house and heart appliqués using 10-inch precut squares and fat quarters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tweet Treat Pot Holders

Turn precut 10" squares into cute pot holders that make great gifts! Tuck a recipe into the pot holder pocket to give the recipient culinary inspiration.

Get the free pattern here.

Ships Ahoy!

Think you'll make waves with a nautical-theme crib quilt? Our instructions for easy-to-piece sailboats and appliqué accents ensure smooth sailing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Paisley to Please

A long-time decorating favorite, the paisley pattern is back with updated flair. Show off hand or machine quilting once the simple piecing and appliqué are done.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Applique Door Hangers

Welcome guests with seasonal door hangers that use a bit of piecing, some easy fusible appliqué, and a few specialty embellishments.

Buy these patterns here.

Color of Love

Solid color hearts stand out against a black background on this throw pillow. Use variegated thread to quilt a stipple stitch for an interesting pop of color.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Take Flight

An appliquéd airplane and rickrack loops propel the aviation theme of this crib quilt. It's perfect for your little pilot-in-training.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Double the Fun

Double your use of circles in a wall hanging that showcases fussy-cut circular motifs stacked on rings in a variety of fun prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrap Lab Wall Hanging

Simple squares and curved appliqués in bright prints pop off a coordinating solid to create a dynamic wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Radiating Diamonds

The Drunkard's Path blocks in this wall hanging form undulating diamonds that are both curved and jagged.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Funky Place Mats

Zigzag-stitch fusible words and motifs to create these fun place mats.

Get the free pattern here.

Coffee Cozy Trio

Protect your hands from coffee-cup heat with a wraparound cozy stitched in theme prints.

Get the free pattern here.

Bright and Bubbly Pillow

Happy appliquéd circles arranged in a flower shape fill a bright pillow. The ragged edges of the appliqués add to the project's breezy charm while orange piping frames the aqua background and echoes the center circle.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Hen and Flowers Wall Hanging

Use coordinating fabrics to fuse appliqué shapes to a wall quilt that has folk art flair. Tone-on-tones, stripes, and dots add depth to the farmyard scene.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Botanical Batiks Wall Quilt

Use a palette of jewel-tone batiks to compose a wall quilt that has Hawaiian flair.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Polka Dot Palooza

Mix polka dots and swirls in scrappy circles framed by polka dots for a playful wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Newborn Baby Wall Hanging

Know of a little one on the way? This wall hanging of appliqué shapes, Pinwheel blocks, and fun prints comes together quickly, making it an easy gift to assemble before the sweet one arrives!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wheel of Fortune

A scrappy circle composed of a variety of blues and greens is the standout of this project. A fun border of smaller spheres and arches continues the rounded motif for a table topper with a whimsical look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Circles and Squares Throw

Cut circles from precut 10-inch squares, then raw-edge appliqué both shapes to a solid color background for a quick and easy lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Appliquéd Lamps Wall Quilt

Make a two-color wall quilt featuring lamp-shape appliqué pieces.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Appliqué Fan Quilt

Fan shapes in sunny colors are perfect in a picnic throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fusible Appliqué Bird Pillow

Use flannel scraps to create bird, nest, egg, and berry appliqué pieces. Fuse the pieces to a pieced pillowtop to make a handmade nature scene.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bunny Appliqué Folk Art

Create a bunny appliqué wall hanging that you can display year-round with muted greens, tans, and browns.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

House and Heart Pillow

Use precut 10-inch squares and fat quarters to create a reversible pillow. Appliqué house and heart shapes, then frame each appliquéd block with stripe and tone-on-tone borders.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Congrats Applique Pillow

Make a wedding gift that newlyweds will treasure. Take a snapshot at the wedding ceremony, print the photo on a printable fabric sheet, then appliqué a message of congratulations to create a one-of-a-kind pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Chickens in the Coop

A chicken-wire print background and appliqués in feed sack reproductions combine in a cute kitchen wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Dinosaur Baby Quilt

In just a day you can stitch up this whimsical quilt for a budding paleontologist.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrollwork Appliqué Wall Hanging

This bright, funky wall hanging is a like a glimpse into a tropical garden through a wrought-iron gate. Fuse solid black appliqués over a background fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pastel Pears Wall Quilt

Combine a fruit shape with pastel floral fabrics to create a well-balanced design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

