Quilts with Appliqué Shapes
Home at Last
Stitch up a fast-to-fuse throw featuring house and heart appliqués using 10-inch precut squares and fat quarters.
Tweet Treat Pot Holders
Turn precut 10" squares into cute pot holders that make great gifts! Tuck a recipe into the pot holder pocket to give the recipient culinary inspiration.
Ships Ahoy!
Think you'll make waves with a nautical-theme crib quilt? Our instructions for easy-to-piece sailboats and appliqué accents ensure smooth sailing.
Paisley to Please
A long-time decorating favorite, the paisley pattern is back with updated flair. Show off hand or machine quilting once the simple piecing and appliqué are done.
Applique Door Hangers
Welcome guests with seasonal door hangers that use a bit of piecing, some easy fusible appliqué, and a few specialty embellishments.
Color of Love
Solid color hearts stand out against a black background on this throw pillow. Use variegated thread to quilt a stipple stitch for an interesting pop of color.
Take Flight
An appliquéd airplane and rickrack loops propel the aviation theme of this crib quilt. It's perfect for your little pilot-in-training.
Double the Fun
Double your use of circles in a wall hanging that showcases fussy-cut circular motifs stacked on rings in a variety of fun prints.
Scrap Lab Wall Hanging
Simple squares and curved appliqués in bright prints pop off a coordinating solid to create a dynamic wall hanging.
Radiating Diamonds
The Drunkard's Path blocks in this wall hanging form undulating diamonds that are both curved and jagged.
Funky Place Mats
Zigzag-stitch fusible words and motifs to create these fun place mats.
Coffee Cozy Trio
Protect your hands from coffee-cup heat with a wraparound cozy stitched in theme prints.
Bright and Bubbly Pillow
Happy appliquéd circles arranged in a flower shape fill a bright pillow. The ragged edges of the appliqués add to the project's breezy charm while orange piping frames the aqua background and echoes the center circle.
Hen and Flowers Wall Hanging
Use coordinating fabrics to fuse appliqué shapes to a wall quilt that has folk art flair. Tone-on-tones, stripes, and dots add depth to the farmyard scene.
Botanical Batiks Wall Quilt
Use a palette of jewel-tone batiks to compose a wall quilt that has Hawaiian flair.
Polka Dot Palooza
Mix polka dots and swirls in scrappy circles framed by polka dots for a playful wall hanging.
Newborn Baby Wall Hanging
Know of a little one on the way? This wall hanging of appliqué shapes, Pinwheel blocks, and fun prints comes together quickly, making it an easy gift to assemble before the sweet one arrives!
Wheel of Fortune
A scrappy circle composed of a variety of blues and greens is the standout of this project. A fun border of smaller spheres and arches continues the rounded motif for a table topper with a whimsical look.
Circles and Squares Throw
Cut circles from precut 10-inch squares, then raw-edge appliqué both shapes to a solid color background for a quick and easy lap quilt.
Appliquéd Lamps Wall Quilt
Make a two-color wall quilt featuring lamp-shape appliqué pieces.
Appliqué Fan Quilt
Fan shapes in sunny colors are perfect in a picnic throw.
Fusible Appliqué Bird Pillow
Use flannel scraps to create bird, nest, egg, and berry appliqué pieces. Fuse the pieces to a pieced pillowtop to make a handmade nature scene.
Bunny Appliqué Folk Art
Create a bunny appliqué wall hanging that you can display year-round with muted greens, tans, and browns.
House and Heart Pillow
Use precut 10-inch squares and fat quarters to create a reversible pillow. Appliqué house and heart shapes, then frame each appliquéd block with stripe and tone-on-tone borders.
Congrats Applique Pillow
Make a wedding gift that newlyweds will treasure. Take a snapshot at the wedding ceremony, print the photo on a printable fabric sheet, then appliqué a message of congratulations to create a one-of-a-kind pillow.
Chickens in the Coop
A chicken-wire print background and appliqués in feed sack reproductions combine in a cute kitchen wall hanging.
Dinosaur Baby Quilt
In just a day you can stitch up this whimsical quilt for a budding paleontologist.
Scrollwork Appliqué Wall Hanging
This bright, funky wall hanging is a like a glimpse into a tropical garden through a wrought-iron gate. Fuse solid black appliqués over a background fabric.
Pastel Pears Wall Quilt
Combine a fruit shape with pastel floral fabrics to create a well-balanced design.