No-sew fusible web is a sheet-type adhesive used to bond layers of fabric without sewing. Use no-sew fusible web to make quick appliqués that add style and personality to readymades. Look for no-sew fusible web in packaged sheets or rolls, or by the yard in fabric and crafts stores.

Here's how it works: The web comes with a removable paper backing on one side (this is the smooth side), and "glue" on the other (this is the rough side). When you add the heat of an iron to fusible web, it melts and causes the "glue" to fuse to the fabric. No-sew fusible web adds some stiffness to the background fabric, but it's designed to bond the fabrics together so they can be machine-washed and-dried, and stand up to lots of wear. No-sew fusible is a good choice for quick appliqués and for adding fabric patches.

nosew_2-450x284.jpg

Here's how to use it: Follow the instructions that come with the fusible web to make certain you're using the correct iron temperature setting and know whether to use a dry or steam iron. Test the fusible with fabric scraps before beginning your project.

TIP: Never iron directly on the fusible web! The adhesive will stick to your iron and it's hard to remove.

1. If you're using a pattern for an appliqué, lay a piece of fusible web, paper side up, over pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern. If making more than one shape, leave 1/2" between tracings.

nosew_3-450x328.jpg

2. If you're using a printed fabric motif for an appliqué, roughly cut out area around motif you have selected.

nosew_4-450x423.jpg

3. Following manufacturer's instructions and using iron heated to recommended temperature, press a piece of fusible web, paper side toward iron, onto wrong side of fabric; let cool. Don't over-fuse. The extra heat will cause the glue to harden and make the fabric stiff.

nosew_5-450x425.jpg

4. Cut out fabric shape on printed or drawn lines.

nosew_6-450x421.jpg

5. Peel off paper backing.

nosew_7-450x408.jpg

6. Place fabric shape on background fabric or readymade. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse shapes in place on readymade to complete appliqué. If your appliqué has more than one piece, fuse largest piece (bottom layer) first, working up toward smaller pieces (top layer).