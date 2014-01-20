Free Winter Quilt Patterns

Updated November 09, 2020

The weather outside may be frightful, but these quilts are oh-so delightful! Winter motifs, cozy fabric, and frosty colors combine for quilts you can snuggle under all winter long.

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Winter Mini Quilt

A solid black binding frames a blue-and-white mini quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Stellar Blues

Featuring simple shapes and classic blue and white prints, this wall hanging is perfect for winter.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 27

Winter Wonderland

Bring the outdoors in where it's nice and toasty with an ice-capped table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Snow Crystals

Capture the feeling of winter in a striking wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 27

Winter Flurries

Capture the feeling of winter with a whimiscal snowman wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 27

Winter Wonder

When the frosty days of winter arrive, warm your home with a dramatic blue-and-white quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Vision in Blues

Taking a cue from the hues of winter, alternate blue-and-white floral squares with a classic block pattern.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 27

Snow Days

When it's cold outside, stay inside and make this easy, folk art inspired, appliquéd wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 27

Winding Ways

Curved piecing creates an overlapping circle pattern on this scrappy blue and tan quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Bundle Up Quilt

Make a warm and welcoming wall hanging with cotton prints and homespuns in rich, inviting hues.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 27

Frosty Friend

A fast-to-fuse appliquéd snowman will impart a friendly welcome all winter long.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

12 of 27

Wintry Mix Throw

Twelve frosty blocks are constructed in two configurations for a delightful winter throw you'll want to show off all season long.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Snowman Quartet

No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.

Get the free pattern here.

14 of 27

All Snowed In

Though snow may be falling outside, the warm glow of a hearth shines out of each window. Use a polka dot background to simulate snow in the stitched village.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 27

Penguin Patrol

Pick a kid's fabric collection that has a border print and let the little characters march around this easy cuddle quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Blueberries and Cream

Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 27

Winter Blues

Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 27

Snowflakes Wall Hanging

In an entryway or on the front door, this wintry wall hanging celebrates the frosty season.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Crossing Point

Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy two-color throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 27

Winter Wonderland

Prints of evergreen and icy blue conjure up images of winter walks. A big center block displays a forest scene that extends the seasonality of this throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 27

Cold Snap

Chain piecing makes easy work of the sharp points in this classic blue-and-white icy-crystal delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Winter Stardust

Appliquéd shooting stars encircle a field of pieced star blocks on this wall hanging. Set amid a navy print background, the stars seem to twinkle.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

23 of 27

Icy Path Quilt

A silver, gray, blue, and navy wall hanging evokes images of ice crystals hanging from eaves on a cold winter's night.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 27

Frosty Flannel Throw

The warm and cozy flannels combined with solids provide the perfect wintry mix.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Snow Much Fun

Two shapes are all it takes. This dynamic quilt is composed entirely of squares and triangle-squares in various color combinations.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 27

Snowflake Table Topper

You don't even need a sewing machine to make this charming wool table appliqué centerpiece featuring snowflakes and hearts,

Get the free pattern here.

27 of 27

Twinkle Stars Table Runner

Batik stars shine against both light and dark backgrounds in a calming table runner.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next