Free Winter Quilt Patterns
The weather outside may be frightful, but these quilts are oh-so delightful! Winter motifs, cozy fabric, and frosty colors combine for quilts you can snuggle under all winter long.
Winter Mini Quilt
A solid black binding frames a blue-and-white mini quilt.
Stellar Blues
Featuring simple shapes and classic blue and white prints, this wall hanging is perfect for winter.
Winter Wonderland
Bring the outdoors in where it's nice and toasty with an ice-capped table runner.
Snow Crystals
Capture the feeling of winter in a striking wall hanging.
Winter Flurries
Capture the feeling of winter with a whimiscal snowman wall hanging.
Winter Wonder
When the frosty days of winter arrive, warm your home with a dramatic blue-and-white quilt.
Vision in Blues
Taking a cue from the hues of winter, alternate blue-and-white floral squares with a classic block pattern.
Snow Days
When it's cold outside, stay inside and make this easy, folk art inspired, appliquéd wall hanging.
Winding Ways
Curved piecing creates an overlapping circle pattern on this scrappy blue and tan quilt.
Bundle Up Quilt
Make a warm and welcoming wall hanging with cotton prints and homespuns in rich, inviting hues.
Frosty Friend
A fast-to-fuse appliquéd snowman will impart a friendly welcome all winter long.
Wintry Mix Throw
Twelve frosty blocks are constructed in two configurations for a delightful winter throw you'll want to show off all season long.
Snowman Quartet
No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.
All Snowed In
Though snow may be falling outside, the warm glow of a hearth shines out of each window. Use a polka dot background to simulate snow in the stitched village.
Penguin Patrol
Pick a kid's fabric collection that has a border print and let the little characters march around this easy cuddle quilt.
Blueberries and Cream
Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.
Winter Blues
Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper.
Snowflakes Wall Hanging
In an entryway or on the front door, this wintry wall hanging celebrates the frosty season.
Crossing Point
Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy two-color throw.
Winter Wonderland
Prints of evergreen and icy blue conjure up images of winter walks. A big center block displays a forest scene that extends the seasonality of this throw.
Cold Snap
Chain piecing makes easy work of the sharp points in this classic blue-and-white icy-crystal delight.
Winter Stardust
Appliquéd shooting stars encircle a field of pieced star blocks on this wall hanging. Set amid a navy print background, the stars seem to twinkle.
Icy Path Quilt
A silver, gray, blue, and navy wall hanging evokes images of ice crystals hanging from eaves on a cold winter's night.
Frosty Flannel Throw
The warm and cozy flannels combined with solids provide the perfect wintry mix.
Snow Much Fun
Two shapes are all it takes. This dynamic quilt is composed entirely of squares and triangle-squares in various color combinations.
Snowflake Table Topper
You don't even need a sewing machine to make this charming wool table appliqué centerpiece featuring snowflakes and hearts,
Twinkle Stars Table Runner
Batik stars shine against both light and dark backgrounds in a calming table runner.