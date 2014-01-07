Heartfelt Valentine's Day Sewing Projects

Updated January 03, 2022

Melt any heart with cute quilts, pillows, and home decor featuring reds and pinks, heart and flower motifs, and decorative stitches!

Place in My Heart Coasters

Stitch your heart out on a set of easy Valentine's Day coasters.

Get the free coaster patterns here.

Love Letters Organizer

Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks.

Get the free pattern here.

Love to Pieces

Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white.

Get the free pattern here.

Quilt Your Heart Out

Bright solids on a solid black background produce a modern wall quilt that has room to show off your quilting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twisted Hearts

Everything is coming up pink in this wall hanging. Pink prints, florals, and stripes blend harmoniously, and variegated jumbo rickrack encircles each appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

I Heart Wool

Try your hand at appliqué with this easy-to-make wool table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Show the Love Pillowcase

Two simple blocks in red and pink fabrics form a pillowcase band that looks more complex than it is.

Get the free pillowcase pattern here.

Ruby Reds

Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Color of Love

Solid color hearts stand out against a black background on this throw pillow. Use variegated thread to quilt a stipple stitch for an interesting pop of color.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Box of Chocolates

No matter which way you turn it, this quilt is full of surprises. Two alternating blocks create the illusion of squares set on point.

Buy this pattern here.

Peaches and Cream

Pieced sashing in fruit-hued florals gives this peachy throw its delectable twist.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Change of Heart

Two-tone hearts made of light and dark prints float on a white background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Chic Throw

Make a sweet floral quilt using a pack of precut 10" squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sweet Hearts

A Valentine pillow will make its recipient feel especially loved. Fused, machine appliquéd heart flowers and embroidered letters embellish this token of affection.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Spun Sugar

Bright pink florals melt together with cocoa brown in this cheerful star-block bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Artfully Inspired

Show off your needle-turn appliqué skills on a romantic throw. Subtle shifts in color mean the Parisian-inspired motifs are nearly hidden.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Home at Last

Decorate a wall with a quilt that emphasizes that home is where the heart is.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Roses and Rows Quilt

Soft, sophisticated florals come together in a a romantic throw. By piecing together just three block rows, you'll quickly finish this charming throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

I Love You Pillow

Stitch a subtle love note using a shadow redwork technique of ecru thread on a soft white foundation.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Girl Power

Combine reds, pinks, and purples into a five-block wall hanging that exudes feminine style. Fun stripes, dots, and floral prints are playful against a gray background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flower Patches

A scrappy assortment of green, red, and pink florals blooms across this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sweet Tea

Pink of all styles find their home in this beautiful wall hanging. Prairie points and novelty prints add a sweet touch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sweet Nosegay

Soft pastel florals and olive green and lavender prints welcome spring in the simple appliqué quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Berry Sweet

The delightful pillow shows a love of traditional needle-turn appliqué.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Tiny Dishes

Set miniature Broken Dishes blocks inside a a soft pink and neutral color palette for a sweet table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Heart's Desire

We love handwork and you can, too! Learn to love the process as you hand-stitch parts of this clever patchwork pillow.

Buy this pattern here.

Checkerboard Heart Wall Quilt

A heart surrounded by radiating squares create a Trip Around the World effect in a romantic wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Heart Appliqué Wall Hanging

Warm the heart with a wall hanging made of felted wool and flannel. The appliqué shapes were cut from jewel-tone scraps, houndstooth, and plaid flannel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Button Blooms

Celebrate the flowers of May with a table topper. Large rickrack is a creative touch, while a sprinkling of pink buttons adds texture.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rose Bouquet Table Runner

Incorporate the look of fresh flowers year-round with this sweet table runner. Romantic florals and light greens and pinks stand out against black prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Simple Strips Throw

Need a quick gift for Valentine's Day? This time-saving quilt involves just five rows of multicolored rectangles that are finished by long sashing strips and a border from a single novelty print.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

House and Heart Pillow

Home is where the heart is. Use precut 10-inch squares and fat quarters to create a reversible pillow that reflects this. Appliqué house and heart shapes, then frame each appliquéd block with stripe and tone-on-tone borders.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Hugs and Kisses Quilt

X's and O's play center stage in a kid's quilt with fusible appliqué and sweet colors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wool Heart Valentine

No-fray felted wool makes this appliqué project quick to stitch. Glass beads and hand-embroidery further embellish the heart.

Get the free pattern here.

Pink Flower Table Topper

Display a single rose on your table with a flower appliquéd to a romantic table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Quilt Pink Embroidered Hearts & Flowers

Combine pink and white prints with heart and flower embroideries for a sweet wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tie-On Heart Pincushions

Ideal for tying onto a sewing basket, these tiny heart pincushions make great Valentine's gifts for all your quilting buddies.

Get the free pattern here.

