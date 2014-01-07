Heartfelt Valentine's Day Sewing Projects
Melt any heart with cute quilts, pillows, and home decor featuring reds and pinks, heart and flower motifs, and decorative stitches!
Place in My Heart Coasters
Stitch your heart out on a set of easy Valentine's Day coasters.
Love Letters Organizer
Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks.
Love to Pieces
Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white.
Quilt Your Heart Out
Bright solids on a solid black background produce a modern wall quilt that has room to show off your quilting.
Twisted Hearts
Everything is coming up pink in this wall hanging. Pink prints, florals, and stripes blend harmoniously, and variegated jumbo rickrack encircles each appliqué.
I Heart Wool
Try your hand at appliqué with this easy-to-make wool table runner.
Show the Love Pillowcase
Two simple blocks in red and pink fabrics form a pillowcase band that looks more complex than it is.
Ruby Reds
Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.
Color of Love
Solid color hearts stand out against a black background on this throw pillow. Use variegated thread to quilt a stipple stitch for an interesting pop of color.
Box of Chocolates
No matter which way you turn it, this quilt is full of surprises. Two alternating blocks create the illusion of squares set on point.
Peaches and Cream
Pieced sashing in fruit-hued florals gives this peachy throw its delectable twist.
Change of Heart
Two-tone hearts made of light and dark prints float on a white background.
Scrappy Chic Throw
Make a sweet floral quilt using a pack of precut 10" squares.
Sweet Hearts
A Valentine pillow will make its recipient feel especially loved. Fused, machine appliquéd heart flowers and embroidered letters embellish this token of affection.
Spun Sugar
Bright pink florals melt together with cocoa brown in this cheerful star-block bed quilt.
Artfully Inspired
Show off your needle-turn appliqué skills on a romantic throw. Subtle shifts in color mean the Parisian-inspired motifs are nearly hidden.
Home at Last
Decorate a wall with a quilt that emphasizes that home is where the heart is.
Roses and Rows Quilt
Soft, sophisticated florals come together in a a romantic throw. By piecing together just three block rows, you'll quickly finish this charming throw.
I Love You Pillow
Stitch a subtle love note using a shadow redwork technique of ecru thread on a soft white foundation.
Girl Power
Combine reds, pinks, and purples into a five-block wall hanging that exudes feminine style. Fun stripes, dots, and floral prints are playful against a gray background.
Flower Patches
A scrappy assortment of green, red, and pink florals blooms across this wall hanging.
Sweet Tea
Pink of all styles find their home in this beautiful wall hanging. Prairie points and novelty prints add a sweet touch.
Sweet Nosegay
Soft pastel florals and olive green and lavender prints welcome spring in the simple appliqué quilt.
Berry Sweet
The delightful pillow shows a love of traditional needle-turn appliqué.
Tiny Dishes
Set miniature Broken Dishes blocks inside a a soft pink and neutral color palette for a sweet table topper.
Heart's Desire
We love handwork and you can, too! Learn to love the process as you hand-stitch parts of this clever patchwork pillow.
Checkerboard Heart Wall Quilt
A heart surrounded by radiating squares create a Trip Around the World effect in a romantic wall hanging.
Heart Appliqué Wall Hanging
Warm the heart with a wall hanging made of felted wool and flannel. The appliqué shapes were cut from jewel-tone scraps, houndstooth, and plaid flannel.
Button Blooms
Celebrate the flowers of May with a table topper. Large rickrack is a creative touch, while a sprinkling of pink buttons adds texture.
Rose Bouquet Table Runner
Incorporate the look of fresh flowers year-round with this sweet table runner. Romantic florals and light greens and pinks stand out against black prints.
Simple Strips Throw
Need a quick gift for Valentine's Day? This time-saving quilt involves just five rows of multicolored rectangles that are finished by long sashing strips and a border from a single novelty print.
House and Heart Pillow
Home is where the heart is. Use precut 10-inch squares and fat quarters to create a reversible pillow that reflects this. Appliqué house and heart shapes, then frame each appliquéd block with stripe and tone-on-tone borders.
Hugs and Kisses Quilt
X's and O's play center stage in a kid's quilt with fusible appliqué and sweet colors.
Wool Heart Valentine
No-fray felted wool makes this appliqué project quick to stitch. Glass beads and hand-embroidery further embellish the heart.
Pink Flower Table Topper
Display a single rose on your table with a flower appliquéd to a romantic table topper.
Quilt Pink Embroidered Hearts & Flowers
Combine pink and white prints with heart and flower embroideries for a sweet wall hanging.
Tie-On Heart Pincushions
Ideal for tying onto a sewing basket, these tiny heart pincushions make great Valentine's gifts for all your quilting buddies.