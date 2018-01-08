Free Snowman Sewing Projects

Updated November 19, 2021

Do you love winter but not the cold? Fill your home with frosty snowman accents to celebrate the season. From small decor and gift items to large quilts, these snowman projects will never melt away.

Snowman Quartet

No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.

Get the free pattern here.

Frosty Friend

A fast-to-fuse appliquéd snowman will impart a friendly welcome all winter long.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Darling Duo

Welcome the season into your sewing room with bluework pincushions used alone or as a pair. Hand-embroidered pine branches, snowmen, and trees create the letters.

Get the free pattern here.

Winter Flurries

Capture the feeling of winter with a whimiscal snowman wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Snowman Door Hanger

Cotton scraps, buttons, and batting for the snowman's body give this delightful jingle-bells door hanger one-of-a-kind character.

Get the free door hanger pattern here.

Snow Days

When it's cold outside, stay inside and make this easy, folk art inspired, appliquéd wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Playful Snowman Ornament

Put felt scraps to good use by turning them into merry snowmen ornaments and package trims.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Snow Buddies

Chill out and hand-embroider snowman blocks to welcome winter.

Get the free embroidery patterns here.

Warm Wishes

Whip up a cheery felted wool mitten to give away or hang on a Christmas tree.

Get the free mitten pattern here.

Seasons for Change Pillow

Create a pair of pillow topper quilts that represent different seasons so your decor can vary accordingly. When you're ready for a change, just flip over the pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

