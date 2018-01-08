Free Snowman Sewing Projects
Do you love winter but not the cold? Fill your home with frosty snowman accents to celebrate the season. From small decor and gift items to large quilts, these snowman projects will never melt away.
Snowman Quartet
No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.
Frosty Friend
A fast-to-fuse appliquéd snowman will impart a friendly welcome all winter long.
Darling Duo
Welcome the season into your sewing room with bluework pincushions used alone or as a pair. Hand-embroidered pine branches, snowmen, and trees create the letters.
Winter Flurries
Capture the feeling of winter with a whimiscal snowman wall hanging.
Snowman Door Hanger
Cotton scraps, buttons, and batting for the snowman's body give this delightful jingle-bells door hanger one-of-a-kind character.
Snow Days
When it's cold outside, stay inside and make this easy, folk art inspired, appliquéd wall hanging.
Playful Snowman Ornament
Put felt scraps to good use by turning them into merry snowmen ornaments and package trims.
Snow Buddies
Chill out and hand-embroider snowman blocks to welcome winter.
Warm Wishes
Whip up a cheery felted wool mitten to give away or hang on a Christmas tree.
Seasons for Change Pillow
Create a pair of pillow topper quilts that represent different seasons so your decor can vary accordingly. When you're ready for a change, just flip over the pillow.