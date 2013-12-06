Cozy Flannel Quilts
Stay warm this season with quilts made out of flannel. Whether you want to add a touch of texture with a table topper or make a bed quilt that will keep you warm when temperatures drop, these projects are idea for winter!
Wintergreen
When temperatures drop, curl up in a bed-size flannel quilt with pops of green that hint at spring.
On the Fly
Fins, feathers, and fur fussy-cut from nature-motif fabrics punctuate the warm colors of this flannel throw made for anyone who loves the outdoors.
It's a Plaid, Plaid World
Flannel plaids in happy, bright colors form a whimsical quilt. Though the plaids give the throw a complex look, it is simply rows of rectangles in five sizes sewn together in a random order.
Plaid Stars Wall Quilt
Plaid flannels in darker colors combine in a star block wall hanging for masculine style.
Blueberries and Cream
Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.
Soft and Bright Baby Quilt
Cheery flannels in yellows, blues, oranges, and greens create a graphic baby quilt that's soft to the touch.
Born to Be Wild
For a snuggly baby quilt, use flannel featuring cute animals and pastel colors to create radiating diamonds.
Winter Plaids
Keep a little one warm with a flannel quilt that celebrates plaids!
Flannel Snowballs Wall Quilt
A cozy group of flannels star in this wall hanging. A variety of plaids and checks helps keep the eye moving across the quilt.
Flannel Rectangles Wall Hanging
Flannels in shades of brown and green give a wall hanging a cozy camouflage look.
Cozy Flannel Tied Quilt
Want to finish a quilt this weekend? Make this throw of simple squares, tie the layers together then snuggle up in it.
Baby Talk
Polka dot, star, and toile flannels combine for a snuggly crib quilt in two colorways.
Patchwork Flannel Bed Quilt
Don't let cold temperatures stop you from sewing up a storm. Keep warm by combining flannels from your favorite collections to create a cozy bed quilt. We chose dark red and gray flannels that remind us of menswear woolens.
Frosty Flannel Throw
Warm and cozy flannels combined with solids provide the perfect wintry mix.
Flannel Stars and Trees
Flannel quilts are just the right weight to carry to an outdoor event or curl up with by the fireplace, making them the ultimate cover-ups for cool fall days.
Zigzag Flannel Crib Quilt
Sew a soft and cuddly baby quilt with a zigzag pattern.
Stars and Leaves Table Mat
Fusible appliqué and a small zigzag stitch make an easy appliqué wall hanging. Flannels add texture to the quilt.
Zigzag Baby Quilt
Flannels inspired this kid-friendly throw. It's simple to piece so makes a great baby shower or children's birthday gift.
Warm Breeze
Warm up to a quilt made with cozy flannels and featuring bright pinwheels blowing across the center. The black in the border tones down the bright squares.