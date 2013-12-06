Cozy Flannel Quilts

Updated November 09, 2020

Stay warm this season with quilts made out of flannel. Whether you want to add a touch of texture with a table topper or make a bed quilt that will keep you warm when temperatures drop, these projects are idea for winter!

Wintergreen

When temperatures drop, curl up in a bed-size flannel quilt with pops of green that hint at spring.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On the Fly

Fins, feathers, and fur fussy-cut from nature-motif fabrics punctuate the warm colors of this flannel throw made for anyone who loves the outdoors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

It's a Plaid, Plaid World

Flannel plaids in happy, bright colors form a whimsical quilt. Though the plaids give the throw a complex look, it is simply rows of rectangles in five sizes sewn together in a random order.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Plaid Stars Wall Quilt

Plaid flannels in darker colors combine in a star block wall hanging for masculine style.

Get the free pattern here.

Blueberries and Cream

Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Soft and Bright Baby Quilt

Cheery flannels in yellows, blues, oranges, and greens create a graphic baby quilt that's soft to the touch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Born to Be Wild

For a snuggly baby quilt, use flannel featuring cute animals and pastel colors to create radiating diamonds.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Winter Plaids

Keep a little one warm with a flannel quilt that celebrates plaids! 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flannel Snowballs Wall Quilt

A cozy group of flannels star in this wall hanging. A variety of plaids and checks helps keep the eye moving across the quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flannel Rectangles Wall Hanging

Flannels in shades of brown and green give a wall hanging a cozy camouflage look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Cozy Flannel Tied Quilt

Want to finish a quilt this weekend? Make this throw of simple squares, tie the layers together then snuggle up in it.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Baby Talk

Polka dot, star, and toile flannels combine for a snuggly crib quilt in two colorways.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patchwork Flannel Bed Quilt

Don't let cold temperatures stop you from sewing up a storm. Keep warm by combining flannels from your favorite collections to create a cozy bed quilt. We chose dark red and gray flannels that remind us of menswear woolens.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Frosty Flannel Throw

Warm and cozy flannels combined with solids provide the perfect wintry mix.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flannel Stars and Trees

Flannel quilts are just the right weight to carry to an outdoor event or curl up with by the fireplace, making them the ultimate cover-ups for cool fall days.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Zigzag Flannel Crib Quilt

Sew a soft and cuddly baby quilt with a zigzag pattern.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars and Leaves Table Mat

Fusible appliqué and a small zigzag stitch make an easy appliqué wall hanging. Flannels add texture to the quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Zigzag Baby Quilt

Flannels inspired this kid-friendly throw. It's simple to piece so makes a great baby shower or children's birthday gift.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Warm Breeze

Warm up to a quilt made with cozy flannels and featuring bright pinwheels blowing across the center. The black in the border tones down the bright squares. 

Get the free pattern here.

