Valentine's Day is all about spending time with the love of your life. For quilters, that is probably fabric! See 10 things romantic sewers are pining away for on Valentine's Day.

10 Things Every Quilter Wants for Valentine's Day

1. A girl's sewing night (with wine, of course!).

1rCMPhcQRUCk.gif

2. Someone who ignores all the imperfections in your quilt and tells you it's beautiful.

82PgcvLRXq4ms.gif

3. A box of fat quarters.

5ke1kSSfP8vks.gif

4. Someone to do your least favorite part of the quilting process (like cutting or binding).

1sSfhxzWHJ4vC.gif

5. A call from your long-arm quilter saying your quilt is done (and she did it at no charge!).

3W6gmYOThq5RS.gif

6. To curl up with the one you love under your favorite quilt.

bSJB8Ju3063qU.gif

7. To eat as much chocolate as you want while sewing and not gain any weight.

IQgXoqONKJmV2.gif

8. For everyone to leave you alone so you can get some sewing done!

3xz2BzMhSbW7QjQaBi.gif

9. A delivery man bearing your favorite fabrics, sewing tools, and the newest issue of your fave quilting magazine.

MR7QcgEwFc6E8.gif