Star Power Decor

Stitch cute stars using strips of red, white, and blue fabrics for a patriotic decoration that will last all summer long! Fabrics are from the Red, White and Free collection by Sandy Gervais for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

Assorted red, white, and blue fabrics

12" square cardstock paper

Pinking rotary cutter or pinking shears

Matching thread

Assemble the Stars:

1. Cut 1-1/2x13" strips from your assorted fabrics. Our project used 16 total, but you may want to cut extra so you can play with your fabric arrangement.

2. Using a pinking rotary cutter or pinking shears, trim one edge of each strip to get a wavy look.

img_5775web-525x433.jpg

3. Lay one fabric strip on your 12"-square piece of cardstock so the pinked edges cover the bottom of the paper. Using a 1/4" seam, stitch along the straight edge.

img_5782web-525x417.jpg

4. Layer a second fabric strip so the pinked edge slightly overlaps the first strip. Using a 1/4" seam, stitch along the straight edge.

img_5784web-525x431.jpg

5. Continue in this manner until the cardstock is covered with fabric strips.

6. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for star pattern. Flip the paper over. Using the star template, trace the star onto the paper. We fit seven total stars on our paper.

img_5788web-525x393.jpg

7. Sew just inside the drawn lines of each star to secure the fabric strips.

img_5790web-525x350.jpg

8. Cut out the stars on the drawn lines, making sure not to cut into the stitching lines. Repeat to make as many as needed for your decor.