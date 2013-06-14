Free Spring Quilt Patterns

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors Updated February 24, 2022

Choose pastel prints, florals, or spring motifs for a quilt that welcomes the season. These projects will add a punch of color and make your home feel renewed and refreshed!

Start Slideshow

1 of 44

Candy Cobblestones

Florals, checks, stripes, and prints dance across the charming throw. Dark pink squares contrast with the subdued candy-stripe sashing rectangles, creating sweet lines between the Nine-Patch blocks set on point.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 44

English Garden

Put a new spin on the traditional Grandmother's Flower Garden pattern by using a variety of modern florals in a summery quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 44

Easter Sewing Projects

Decorate for Easter with quilts and handmade decor featuring eggs, baskets, bunnies, chicks and more.

Get free patterns here.

Advertisement

4 of 44

In Full Bloom

String-piece flowers in bright fabrics for a scrappy summertime wall hanging. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 44

All Things Spring

Use an array of light and dark florals to construct the sweet and subtle double-bed-size quilt. Set on point, color blocks stand out among the sashing strips that create stars where they intersect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 44

All Aflutter

Quilt as you go to make a bargello backdrop for fussy-cut butterfly appliqués. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 44

Sew-Easy Scallops

Create a fresh variation of the traditional Log Cabin block. Surrounding each block with simple appliqué pieces gives the blocks a softer, more feminine look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 44

Spring Table Toppers

See our collection of spring table topper patterns.

Get free patterns here.

9 of 44

Pinwheel Flurry

Combine machine appliqué and machine piecing to produce this lively quilt featuring 1930s reproduction prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 44

Festive Foundations: Spring

Decorate for spring with a foundation-pieced wall quilt featuring butterflies and flowers.

Buy this pattern here.

11 of 44

Garden Paths

Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 44

Bee Happy

Fast fusible appliqués stitched atop foundation strips make this buzz-worthy quilt cute as can "bee."

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 44

Spring Sewing Projects

Give your home fresh spring style with these simple projects featuring flower motifs, embroidery, and bright colors.

Get free patterns here.

14 of 44

Add It Up

Piece bright pastels into a throw quilt that showcases Nine-Patches and Rail Fences.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 44

Flower Crossing

For a fresh take on the classic Endless Squares block, use whimsical floral fabrics in pink and mint, and frame the quilt center with a large-scale floral.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 44

Bunny Patch

Hop to it! Learn an easy spray-starch method to appliqué a cute critter on an egg-shape foundation.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 44

Little Sprouts

An easy appliqué method makes the leaves on this kid-friendly quilt spring to life in no time-we promise!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 44

A Scrappy Romance

Fall in love with this wall hanging featuring pretty pastels and romantic florals. Scrappy 36-Patch blocks and strategic sashing jump off a cream quilt center.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 44

Flower Patches

A scrappy assortment of green, red, and pink florals blooms across this wall hanging. Wide sashing and Four-Patches show off both large and small prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 44

Sweet Tweet

Embellish spinning pastel Pinwheel blocks with sweet details-rickrack, buttons, and just a touch of fusible appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 44

Quilter's Garden

Frame a fussy-cut fabric piece with a flower appliqué border and Log Cabin blocks. Pinks, oranges, and greens make for a fresh and bright wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 44

Framed Flowers

Sew a flowery springtime wall hanging by fussy-cutting a detail from your favorite big floral print. Fabrics in rich green and red hues add plenty of texture and bright color. A bold print border serves as a modern frame.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

23 of 44

Pretty in Pastels Quilt

Use Double-Nine Patch blocks, star blocks, and a sawtooth border all made from pastel fabric in a pretty spring wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 44

Scrap Basket

Mix and match fabric scraps in the triangle-squares filling these piled-high baskets. A light background of cream setting squares and triangles adds to the lighthearted look.

Buy this pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 44

Pastel Mountains Bed Quilt

A beautiful color palette in crisp, cool colors creates an exquisite bed quilt and matching ensemble of pillows for your spring bed.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 44

Spring Garden Wall Hanging

Plant a garden of floral Square-in-a-Square blocks using sweet 1930s reproduction prints. Let white sashing represent the picket fence.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

27 of 44

Spring Celebration

The lap quilt features easy-to-piece Four-Patch blocks and triangle-squares. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 44

Stars and Sashing Wall Quilt

Aqua, fuschia, and floral prints combine beautifully in this work-of-art wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

29 of 44

Reproduction Baskets Quilt

Surround basket blocks and a chain block with a scrappy, pieced border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

30 of 44

Floral Frame Wall Quilt

Surround a bold floral with a mix of solids and prints in a fresh color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 44

Spring Bird Appliqué

Make a springtime scene wall hanging in no time using fusible appliqué to assemble the bird, tree, and pear motifs and fussy-cutting the flower pieces.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

32 of 44

Scenery Snapshots

Zoom in on favorite prints or fussy-cut designs with this camera-theme wall hanging. The lenses capture different scenes, artistically showcasing various prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

33 of 44

Take Flight Wall Hanging

Add a pop of color to any room with this bright, vibrant wall hanging. A bird background fabric and a fresh palette of greens and blues bring this piece to life. The brown border ties the different prints together.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 44

Easy Floral Wall Hanging

Sophisticated florals peek through a trellis of cream and green tone-on-tones in this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

35 of 44

Gated Garden

Stitch pieced strips and striped fabric into a quilt. Setting the blocks on point allow you to incorporate setting triangles and setting squares for added interest.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

36 of 44

Chickens in the Coop

A chicken-wire print background and appliqués in feed sack reproductions combine in a cute kitchen wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 44

Floral Double Nine-Patch Quilt

Fussy-cut floral designs to add pizzazz to large Nine-Patch blocks. Small-scale prints and tone-on-tone fabrics add variety to the Double Nine-Patch block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

38 of 44

Painted Petals

Far from a typical flower appliqué quilt, this project uses big prints, abstract floral patterns, and muted, nontraditional colors to make the throw appear as if it were painted.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

39 of 44

Lemon Bars

Simple squares and rectangles combine with sashing to create a quick-to-finish springtime maze.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 44

Butterfly Garden

Butterflies dance amid spring flowers on this colorful appliquéd quilt. Take the guesswork out of hand appliqué using an easy-to-follow overlay method to accurately position each pattern piece.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

41 of 44

Striking Stars Quilt

Floral prints and pastel colors are the star of this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

42 of 44

Pastel Pears Wall Quilt

Combine a fruit shape with pastel floral fabrics to create a well-balanced design. Use the same cream tone-on-tone for the appliqué foundations and the rectangles and Four-Patch units in the pieced blocks to play up the chain effect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 44

Hen and Flowers Wall Hanging

Use coordinating fabrics to fuse appliqué shapes to a wall quilt that has folk art flair. Tone-on-tones, stripes, and dots add depth to the farmyard scene.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

44 of 44

Spring Baskets

Red, blue, and yellow 1930s reproduction prints have as fresh a look today as they did back then. Combine those primary prints with the classic basket block for a timeless throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors