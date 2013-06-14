Free Spring Quilt Patterns
Choose pastel prints, florals, or spring motifs for a quilt that welcomes the season. These projects will add a punch of color and make your home feel renewed and refreshed!
Candy Cobblestones
Florals, checks, stripes, and prints dance across the charming throw. Dark pink squares contrast with the subdued candy-stripe sashing rectangles, creating sweet lines between the Nine-Patch blocks set on point.
English Garden
Put a new spin on the traditional Grandmother's Flower Garden pattern by using a variety of modern florals in a summery quilt.
Easter Sewing Projects
Decorate for Easter with quilts and handmade decor featuring eggs, baskets, bunnies, chicks and more.
In Full Bloom
String-piece flowers in bright fabrics for a scrappy summertime wall hanging.
All Things Spring
Use an array of light and dark florals to construct the sweet and subtle double-bed-size quilt. Set on point, color blocks stand out among the sashing strips that create stars where they intersect.
All Aflutter
Quilt as you go to make a bargello backdrop for fussy-cut butterfly appliqués.
Sew-Easy Scallops
Create a fresh variation of the traditional Log Cabin block. Surrounding each block with simple appliqué pieces gives the blocks a softer, more feminine look.
Spring Table Toppers
See our collection of spring table topper patterns.
Pinwheel Flurry
Combine machine appliqué and machine piecing to produce this lively quilt featuring 1930s reproduction prints.
Festive Foundations: Spring
Decorate for spring with a foundation-pieced wall quilt featuring butterflies and flowers.
Garden Paths
Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.
Bee Happy
Fast fusible appliqués stitched atop foundation strips make this buzz-worthy quilt cute as can "bee."
Spring Sewing Projects
Give your home fresh spring style with these simple projects featuring flower motifs, embroidery, and bright colors.
Add It Up
Piece bright pastels into a throw quilt that showcases Nine-Patches and Rail Fences.
Flower Crossing
For a fresh take on the classic Endless Squares block, use whimsical floral fabrics in pink and mint, and frame the quilt center with a large-scale floral.
Bunny Patch
Hop to it! Learn an easy spray-starch method to appliqué a cute critter on an egg-shape foundation.
Little Sprouts
An easy appliqué method makes the leaves on this kid-friendly quilt spring to life in no time-we promise!
A Scrappy Romance
Fall in love with this wall hanging featuring pretty pastels and romantic florals. Scrappy 36-Patch blocks and strategic sashing jump off a cream quilt center.
Flower Patches
A scrappy assortment of green, red, and pink florals blooms across this wall hanging. Wide sashing and Four-Patches show off both large and small prints.
Sweet Tweet
Embellish spinning pastel Pinwheel blocks with sweet details-rickrack, buttons, and just a touch of fusible appliqué.
Quilter's Garden
Frame a fussy-cut fabric piece with a flower appliqué border and Log Cabin blocks. Pinks, oranges, and greens make for a fresh and bright wall hanging.
Framed Flowers
Sew a flowery springtime wall hanging by fussy-cutting a detail from your favorite big floral print. Fabrics in rich green and red hues add plenty of texture and bright color. A bold print border serves as a modern frame.
Pretty in Pastels Quilt
Use Double-Nine Patch blocks, star blocks, and a sawtooth border all made from pastel fabric in a pretty spring wall hanging.
Scrap Basket
Mix and match fabric scraps in the triangle-squares filling these piled-high baskets. A light background of cream setting squares and triangles adds to the lighthearted look.
Pastel Mountains Bed Quilt
A beautiful color palette in crisp, cool colors creates an exquisite bed quilt and matching ensemble of pillows for your spring bed.
Spring Garden Wall Hanging
Plant a garden of floral Square-in-a-Square blocks using sweet 1930s reproduction prints. Let white sashing represent the picket fence.
Spring Celebration
The lap quilt features easy-to-piece Four-Patch blocks and triangle-squares.
Stars and Sashing Wall Quilt
Aqua, fuschia, and floral prints combine beautifully in this work-of-art wall hanging.
Reproduction Baskets Quilt
Surround basket blocks and a chain block with a scrappy, pieced border.
Floral Frame Wall Quilt
Surround a bold floral with a mix of solids and prints in a fresh color palette.
Spring Bird Appliqué
Make a springtime scene wall hanging in no time using fusible appliqué to assemble the bird, tree, and pear motifs and fussy-cutting the flower pieces.
Scenery Snapshots
Zoom in on favorite prints or fussy-cut designs with this camera-theme wall hanging. The lenses capture different scenes, artistically showcasing various prints.
Take Flight Wall Hanging
Add a pop of color to any room with this bright, vibrant wall hanging. A bird background fabric and a fresh palette of greens and blues bring this piece to life. The brown border ties the different prints together.
Easy Floral Wall Hanging
Sophisticated florals peek through a trellis of cream and green tone-on-tones in this wall hanging.
Gated Garden
Stitch pieced strips and striped fabric into a quilt. Setting the blocks on point allow you to incorporate setting triangles and setting squares for added interest.
Chickens in the Coop
A chicken-wire print background and appliqués in feed sack reproductions combine in a cute kitchen wall hanging.
Floral Double Nine-Patch Quilt
Fussy-cut floral designs to add pizzazz to large Nine-Patch blocks. Small-scale prints and tone-on-tone fabrics add variety to the Double Nine-Patch block.
Painted Petals
Far from a typical flower appliqué quilt, this project uses big prints, abstract floral patterns, and muted, nontraditional colors to make the throw appear as if it were painted.
Lemon Bars
Simple squares and rectangles combine with sashing to create a quick-to-finish springtime maze.
Butterfly Garden
Butterflies dance amid spring flowers on this colorful appliquéd quilt. Take the guesswork out of hand appliqué using an easy-to-follow overlay method to accurately position each pattern piece.
Striking Stars Quilt
Floral prints and pastel colors are the star of this wall hanging.
Pastel Pears Wall Quilt
Combine a fruit shape with pastel floral fabrics to create a well-balanced design. Use the same cream tone-on-tone for the appliqué foundations and the rectangles and Four-Patch units in the pieced blocks to play up the chain effect.
Hen and Flowers Wall Hanging
Use coordinating fabrics to fuse appliqué shapes to a wall quilt that has folk art flair. Tone-on-tones, stripes, and dots add depth to the farmyard scene.
Spring Baskets
Red, blue, and yellow 1930s reproduction prints have as fresh a look today as they did back then. Combine those primary prints with the classic basket block for a timeless throw.