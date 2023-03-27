Spin Round

Red, white, and blue batiks spin across a solid white background and project a patriotic vibe. Fabrics are from the Liberty collection by Artisan Batiks for Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Inspired by: Caterpillar Crawl from designer Marija Vujcic (Instagram @maraquiltdesigns)

Finished Quilt: 32-1/2" square

Finished Block: 4" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1 yard solid white (blocks, setting squares, setting and corner triangles, outer border)

1/4 yard total assorted red-white-and-blue batiks (blocks, binding)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) light-blue-and-white batik (blocks, binding)

1/4 yard red batik (blocks, inner border)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) dark red batik (blocks, binding)

1-1/4 yards backing fabric

41"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

4—4-1/2×24-1/2" outer border strips

3—7" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total

2—3-3/4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

9—4-1/2" setting squares

40—2-7/8" squares

From assorted red-white-and-blue batiks, cut:

22—2-7/8" squares (11 sets of 2 matching squares)

From light-blue-and-white batik, cut:

6—2-7/8" squares

From red batik, cut;

2—1-1/4×24-1/2" inner border strips

2—1-1/4×23" inner border strips

4—2-7/8" squares

From dark red batik, cut;

8—2-7/8" squares

From remaining assorted batiks, cut:

Enough 2-1/2"-wide strips to total 150" in length for binding

Assemble Pinwheel Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 2-7/8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid white square atop a red-white-and-blue batik 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two red-white-and-blue triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching triangle-squares total.

Spin Round

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together red-white-and blue triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a red-white-and-blue Pinwheel block. The block should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Spin Round

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 11 red-white-and-blue Pinwheel blocks total.

5. Using light-blue-and-white batik, red batik, and dark red batik 2-7/8" squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make:

12 light-blue-and-white triangle-squares and 3 light-blue-and-white Pinwheel blocks

8 red triangle-squares and 2 red Pinwheel blocks

16 dark red triangle-squares and 4 dark red Pinwheel blocks

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red-white-and-blue, light-blue-and-white, and red blocks; solid white 4-1/2" setting squares; and solid white setting triangles in seven diagonal rows.

Spin Round

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

3. Add solid white corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward triangles. The quilt center should be 23" square including seam allowances.

Add borders

1. Sew red batik 1-1/4×23" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red batik 1-1/4×24-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

2. Join solid white 4-1/2×24-1/2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward outer border.

3. Sew dark red Pinwheel blocks to ends of remaining solid white outer border strips to make pieced outer border strips. Press seams toward outer border. Sew pieced outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Kristina Whitney outline-stitched the batik triangles in each block and used light blue thread to quilt vining swirls in the solid white background (Quilting Diagram).

Spin Round