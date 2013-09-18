Tricks and Treats

Learn a few new techniques-easy, fusible appliqué and chain piecing-to make this bright and funky Halloween quilt come together quickly.

Designer: Linda Lum Debono

Materials

1⁄2 yard total assorted green prints (checkerboard units, appliqué foundation, "boo!" appliqués)

1⁄4 yard total assorted yellow prints (checkerboard units, candy corn appliqués, "creepy" appliqués)

1⁄2 yard total assorted orange prints (checkerboard units, appliqué foundation, "spooky" appliqués, candy corn appliqués)

1⁄8 yard black tone-on-tone (bat appliqués)

Scrap of solid white (candy corn appliqués)

1⁄3 yard total assorted purple prints (checkerboard units)

5⁄8 yard black print (appliqué foundation)

3⁄8 yard multicolor dot (sashing)

3⁄8 yard black dot (binding)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

40×51" batting

1 yard lightweight fusible web

Machine-quilting thread to match appliqués

Finished quilt: 33-1⁄2×44-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Note: Patterns are reversed for fusible appliqué.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of each designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted green prints, cut:

1--6-1⁄2 ×33-1⁄2" rectangle

18-2-1⁄2" squares

1 each of letter B and !

2 of letter O

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

1 each of letters C, R, P, and Y

2 of letter E

5 of Pattern B

From assorted orange prints, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" rectangle

12--2-1⁄2" squares1 1 each of letters S, P, K, and Y

2 of letter O

5 of Pattern C

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

3 of Pattern A

From solid white, cut:

5 of Pattern D

From assorted purple prints, cut:

38--2-1⁄2" squares

From black print, cut:

1--8-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" rectangle

1--8-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" rectangle

1--8-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangle

From multicolor dot, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" sashing strips

From black dot, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Rectangles

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out green print letters spelling "boo!" on the black print 15-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle; fuse in place.

tricksandtreats_qad_0.jpg

2. Lay out yellow print letters spelling "creepy" on the black print 25-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle; fuse in place.

3. Lay out orange print letters spelling "spooky" on the black print 21-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle; fuse in place.

4. Lay out three black tone-on-tone A bats on orange print 33-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle; fuse in place.

5. Lay out B, C, and D shapes to make five candy corns on a green print 33-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle; fuse in place.

6. Using machine-quilting threads that match each appliqué, machine-satin-stitch around all edges, working from bottom layer to top on candy corn shapes, to complete appliquéd rectangles.

Assemble Checkerboard Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out eight purple print 2-1⁄2" squares and eight yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares in four rows.

tricksandtreats_diag1.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams toward purple print squares.

TIP: When you're sewing many squares together, save time by chain-piecing. To chain-piece, machine-sew pairs of squares together one after the other without lifting the presser foot or clipping threads between pairs (Diagram 2).

tricksandtreats_diag2.jpg

3. Join rows to make a purple-and-yellow checkerboard unit. The unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Using 12 purple print 2-1⁄2" squares and 12 orange print 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a purple-and-orange checkerboard unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 12-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

tricksandtreats_diag3.jpg

5. Using 18 purple print 2-1⁄2" squares and 18 green print 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a purple-and-green checkerboard unit (see upper left-hand rectangle in Quilt Assembly Diagram). The unit should be 18-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out checkerboard units, appliquéd rectangles, and sashing strips in rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Linda Lum DeBono outline- stitched around each appliqué shape and filled the background with stippling. In each sashing strip, she stitched a loop design. A freehand "flame" motif accents the checkerboard units (Quilting Diagram).

tricksandtreats_quilting.jpg