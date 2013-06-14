Spooky Spider Treat Bag

Designer: Ellen Crimi-Trent

Materials

Scrap of black wool felt (appliqué)

10x12" rectangle orange wool felt (bag)

24"-long 3⁄4"-wide ribbon: black-and-white polka dot

Embroidery floss: white

Thread: black and orange

Polyester fiberfill

2 wiggle eyes

Crafts glue

Embroidery needle

Finished bag: 5-1⁄4x5-1⁄4x1-1⁄2" without handles

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Wool felt (available in crafts stores) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of the appliqué shapes. Cut edges cleanly, keeping them as smooth as possible.

From black felt, cut:

1 Oval Pattern

From orange felt, cut:

2--5-1⁄4" squares

3--1-1⁄2×5 1⁄4" rectangles

From ribbon, cut:

2--12"-long pieces

Assemble Bag

1. Referring to photo of spider bag center black felt oval atop an orange felt 5-1⁄4" square. Using black thread, sew oval to square, leaving a small opening on one side. Stuff fiberfill through opening using eraser end of a pencil. Stitch opening closed to appliqué bag front.

2. Using a wide zigzag stitch and orange thread, sew six spider legs on bag front. Use a narrow zigzag stitch and black thread to make feet.

3. Glue eyes atop black oval. Chain-stitch a smile using white embroidery floss (Chain-Stitch Diagram).

To chain-stitch, pull needle up at A, form a U shape with the thread, and hold shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B, about 1⁄8" from A, and come up at C. Continue in same manner.

spooky-spider-treat-baglg_3.jpg

4. Using a 1⁄4" seam allowance and orange thread, join short edges of orange felt 1-1⁄2x5-1⁄4" rectangles to make a long strip.

5. Pin long strip to three edges of bag front with raw edges aligned and facing out. Sew pieces together using a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Join remaining orange felt 5-1⁄4" square and long strip in same manner to make bag body.

Finish Bag