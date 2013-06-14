Spooky Pumpkins Wall Quilt

Make a wall hanging with a spooky twist using Halloween prints from the Eerie Alley collection by SEI for Robert Kaufman .

Inspired by All for Fall from designer Tonee White

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3/8 yard dark purple print (quilt center)

1/8 yard lime green spider print (quilt center)

1/4 yard total assorted lime green prints (appliqués)

1/2 yard total assorted orange prints (appliqués)

Scrap of black jack-o'-lantern print (appliqués)

Scraps of assorted light brown prints (appliqués)

1 yard orange monster print (border) Note: The long border strips were cut widthwise and the short border strips were cut lengthwise to ensure that the print runs in the same direction around the quilt.

3/8 yard solid orange (binding)

1-5/8 yards backing fabric

55x31" batting

Finished quilt: 46-1/2x23"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Position fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Using a pencil, trace patterns the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between shapes. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. With a hot dry iron, fuse shapes to wrong side of indicated fabrics. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off backing paper and discard.

From dark purple print, cut:

1--11-1/2x36-1/2" rectangle

From lime green spider print, cut:

1--2x36-1/2" strip

From remaining lime green spider print and assorted lime green prints, cut:

7 of Pattern C

5 of Pattern D

1 each of patterns F, H, M, and S

From assorted orange prints, cut:

1 each of patterns B, G, I, J, K, L, N, O, P, Q, and R

3 of Pattern E

From black jack-o'-lantern print, fussy-cut:

3 of Pattern E

From assorted light brown prints, cut:

1 each of patterns A and D

From orange monster print, cut:

3--5-1/2x42" strips widthwise for border

2--5-1/2x13" border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages)

From solid orange, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Sew together dark purple print 11-1/2x36-1/2" rectangle and lime green spider print 2x36-1/2" strip to make appliqué foundation. Press seam toward lime green spider print strip. The appliqué foundation should be 36-1/2 x13" including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all appliqué shapes on appliqué foundation. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

spooky-pumpkins-quiltlg_2.jpg

3. Working from bottom layer to top, use matching thread to zigzag-stitch around each appliqué shape to complete quilt center.

Add Border and Finish Quilt

1. Sew orange monster print 5-1/2x13" border strips to short edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border.

2. Cut and piece orange monster print 5-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--5-1/2x46-1/2" border strips

3. Add pieced 5-1/2x46-1/2" border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

4. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.