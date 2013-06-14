Pumpkin Patch Pillow

Designer: Karina Hittle

Materials

1 yard golden yellow wool felt (appliqué foundation)

2-1⁄8 yards brown wool felt (appliqués, pillow front, pillow back)

1/4 yard bronze wool felt (appliqués)

8x18" rectangle burnt orange herringbone hand-dyed, felted wool (appliqués)

10x18" rectangle orange hand-dyed, felted wool (appliqués)

Polyester fiberfill

Lightweight fusible web

Temporary spray adhesive

Finished pillow: 20x38"

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 36" of usable felt fabric width.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for the patterns.

Wool felt (available in crafts stores) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of the appliqué shapes. Cut edges cleanly, keeping them as smooth as possible.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

3. Fuse a 8x33" rectangle of fusible web to bronze wool felt.

From golden yellow felt, cut:

1--16x34" rectangle

From brown felt, cut:

2--20x38" rectangles

4 of Pattern K

1 of Pattern L

From bronze felt, cut:

4--32"-long wavy strips, ranging in widths from 1⁄2" to 1"

From burnt orange herringbone hand-dyed wool, cut:

1 of Pattern A

2 each of patterns H and I

From orange hand-dyed wool, cut:

1 each of patterns B–F

2 each of patterns G and J

Assemble Appliqué Foundation

1. Apply a light coat of temporary spray adhesive to golden yellow felt 16x34" rectangle. Center golden yellow felt rectangle, adhesive side down, on a brown felt 20x38" rectangle; smooth out wrinkles.

2. Machine-stitch through both layers 1/8" from edges to make appliqué foundation.

Appliqué Pillow Front

1. Referring to photo, position bronze felt 32"-long strips horizontally on bottom half of appliqué foundation. Once you are pleased with the arrangement, fuse all strips in place following manufacturer's instructions. Machine-stitch a scant 1⁄8" from all edges of each strip.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position A–L pieces atop appliqué foundation, tucking one end of each brown felt K and L stem under each pumpkin shape. Fuse in place. Machine-stitch 1⁄8" from edges of each stem. Machine-buttonhole-stitch around each remaining shape to finish appliquéing pillow front.

pumpkin-patch-pillowlg_4.jpg

Finish Pillow

1. With wrong sides together, layer appliquéd pillow front and remaining brown felt 20x38" rectangle, aligning outer edges. Machine-stitch together 1⁄4" from outer edges, leaving a 6" opening along bottom edge.