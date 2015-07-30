Halloween Baby Onesies

Embroider one or both of these fun Halloween designs onto baby onesies or kids' T-shirts to scare up a fun time.

Designer: Heidi Palkovic

Materials for Both Onesies

Two plain white baby onesies

Lightweight fusible stabilizer

Embroidery floss: fluorescent orange, black, fluorescent pink, fluorescent purple, and fluorescent blue

Pencil or disappearing-ink marking pen

Tapestry needle

Embroidery hoop (optional)

Embroider Baby Girl Onesie

Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery patterns.

1. Tape Halloween Baby Girl Onesie Full-Size Embroidery Pattern to a light box or bright window. Trace embroidery pattern onto front of onesie using a pencil or disappearing-ink marking pen.

2. Cut a piece of fusible stabilizer that is slightly larger than the embroidery pattern. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse stabilizer onto back of traced design.

3. Secure traced onesie in an embroidery hoop if desired.

4. Using three strands of fluorescent orange embroidery floss, backstitch the word "Ghoul-friend." To backstitch, refer to Backstitch Diagram and pull needle up at A. Insert it back into fabric at B, and bring it up at C. Push needle down again at D and bring it up at E. Continue in same manner.

100534932_600.jpg

5. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, backstitch the ghost, bow, and smile.

6. To make eyes, stitch two French knots using three strands of black floss. To make a French knot, pull floss through at the point where knot is desired (A on French Knot Diagram). Wrap floss around needle two or three times. Insert tip of needle into fabric at B, 1⁄16" away from A. Gently push wraps down needle to meet fabric. Pull needle and trailing floss through fabric slowly and smoothly.

100534933_600.jpg

7. Fill in bow using three strands of fluorescent pink embroidery floss and small straight stitches to complete baby girl onesie. To make a straight stitch, pull needle up at A (Straight Stitch Diagram), insert it back into fabric at B, and bring it up at C. Continue in same manner.

100534934_600.jpg

Embroider Baby Boy Onesie

Refer to Embroider Baby Girl Onesie instructions for descriptions of each stitch used.

1. Using Halloween Baby Boy Onesie Full-Size Embroidery Pattern, repeat Embroider Baby Girl Onesie, steps 1–3, to prepare onesie for embroidery.

2. Using three strands of fluorescent purple embroidery floss, backstitch the word "Boo-friend."

3. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, backstitch cat and collar, and add two French knots for the eyes.