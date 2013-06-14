Decorate Pumpkins with Sewing Supplies

Dress up a painted pumpkin with scraps from your sewing stash. To make the cone-shape hat, trace a circle (about the size of a salad plate) on felt. Cut out the circle, then cut it in half. Roll one half into a cone shape, and secure the edges with fabric glue. (Set the other half aside for another project.) Decorate the hat with assorted ribbon and trim. Cut out a variety of eye, nose, and mouth pieces from assorted felt and cardstock. Adhere the layers to one another with fabric glue. Add gems or pom-poms for pupils. Glue the face pieces to the pumpkin.