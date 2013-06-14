Cat Pencil Toppers

These felted pencil toppers make the perfect gift for young children and cat lovers.

Designer: Annie Lippincott

Materials

Scraps of felted wool (Choose different colors for the face, eyes, and nose.)

Freezer paper

Pencil for tracing

Perle cotton (in black and orange)

Fiberfill

Unsharpened pencil

Ribbon

Felt Wool

1. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry and steam press.

Assemble Cats

Click on "Download this Project" above for appliqué shapes.

1. Lay the freezer paper, shiny side down, over the Appliqué Placement Diagram. With a pencil, trace two head shapes, two eyes, and a nose. Cut out the freezer-paper shapes.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press the freezer-paper shapes onto your fabrics (use different colors for cat face, eyes, and mouth); let cool. Cut out the fabric shapes. Peel off the freezer paper.

Finish Cats

1. Position the eyes and nose on the cat face. Use the black perle cotton to blanket-stitch each eye in place. Make a French knot in the center of each eye for the pupil.

2. Use the orange perle cotton to blanket-stitch the nose in place.

3. Straight-stitch the whiskers and ear marking.

4. Place the appliquéd cat face on top of a plain head shape with the wrong sides facing together; baste, leaving an opening at the bottom.

5. Using the orange perle cotton, blanket-stitch around the cat face. Stuff with fiberfill, then place the cat head on the eraser end of an unsharpened pencil.