Boo-tiful Goodie Bags

Start stitching up a few easy cats and pumpkins in the morning, and by evening they'll be ready for Halloween fun.

Designer: Avis Shirer of Joined At The Hip

Materials For One Cat and One Pumpkin Bag

Scraps of black, gold, and rose wool (appliqués)

8" square solid orange wool (bag)

8" square solid black or gray herringbone wool (bag)

9" white baby rickrack

Black fabric dye

24-gauge copper wire

Fusible web

Finished bag: 4×3-1⁄2"

Measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool.

3. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From black wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A and C

2 each of patterns B and E

From gold wool, cut:

2 of Pattern D

From rose wool, cut:

1 of Pattern F

Assemble Pumpkin Bag

1. Fold solid orange wool 8" square in half; sew together long edges (Diagram 1). Press seam open; turn right side out.

100235469_d1_600.jpg

2. Tuck in one end, wrong sides together, to fold in half and align raw edges. With seam centered in back, gently press flat.

3. With matching thread and a running stitch, hand-sew 1⁄4" from bottom edge through all layers (Diagram 2). Pull up threads to gather. Tie off gathering thread and stitch across bottom edge again to secure bag bottom.

100235470_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to photo, lay out A nose, B eyes, and C mouth on orange wool bag; fuse in place.

Assemble Cat Bag

1. Referring to Assemble Pumpkin Bag, steps 1 through 3, use solid black or gray herringbone wool 8" square to assemble cat bag.

2. Following manufacturer's directions, use black fabric dye to tint rickrack the desired shade of gray; dry and press. Cut rickrack into three 3"-long pieces.

3. Referring to photo, lay out D eyes and E pupils on black wool bag; fuse in place.

4. Referring to photo, lay out 3"-long rickrack pieces. Place F nose atop rickrack; fuse in place. Using black thread, hand-stitch nose to bag.

Add Hangers

1. Cut a 20"-long piece of wire. Working from inside of pumpkin bag, push one end of wire through one side of bag top, about 1⁄4" from top edge. Repeat for opposite side. Center bag on wire, allowing a 6"-long loop between sides for hanging. Wrap one free end of wire around loop to secure (Diagram 3); repeat for opposite side. Wrap each free end of wire around a pencil to curl as desired to complete pumpkin bag.

2. Repeat Step 1 to complete cat bag.